2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic Empowering Relationships by Raju Ramanathan

Learning the Magic of Chakras and Meditation to Nurture Oneself Will Be Among the Highlights of the 2022 Texas Book Festival

‘Souls from Mercury’ is a valuable resource for spiritual seekers as well as anyone searching for healing, contentment, and healthier relationships.”
— AnjanaB, Amazon Customer Review

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "survival of the fittest" philosophy has been around for a while and has been passed down from generation to generation. This idea was passed down to us by earlier philosophers who lived by it. Raju Ramanathan's "Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic Empowering Relationships" is one of the masterpieces to be featured by Authors Press at the Texas Book Festival this November 5–6, 2022.

Charles Darwin elucidates the notion that the future evolution will not dwell on the “survival of the fittest” ideology, instead, it will give emphasis on nurturing kindness, empathy, and compassion. In this book, Raju Ramanathan aims to inform his readers about the magic of chakra. Chakra is various focal point used for a variety of meditation practices. Through meditation, an individual can delve deeper, learn, and understand their true self.

Raju Ramanathan, also known as Datta Yogi Raja, is an expert in both the inner and outer worlds. The inner world consists of the thoughts, feelings, values, and desires of an individual. While the outer world consists of tangible things such as people and objects. He is sought after by corporations and individuals to be their life coaches.

To learn more about meditation and learning the pathway to an individual’s inner vastness, secure a copy of the book through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book retailers available online.

Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships
Written by Raju Ramanathan
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |

About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller that caters to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors and readers. We offer the most effective publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. Our team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is dedicated to meeting industry standards for their clients' work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com

2022 Texas Book Festival | Featured Books

You just read:

2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic Empowering Relationships by Raju Ramanathan

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098 info@authorspress.com
Company/Organization
Authors Press
1321 Buchanan Rd
Pittsburg,, California, 94565
United States
+1 925-255-0098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press Website

More From This Author
2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Wand by Chuck Champlin
2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Think Like a Molecule by Chuck Champlin
2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Four Legged Heroes (Mama Magina Books) by Mary Virginia McCormick Pittman
View All Stories From This Author