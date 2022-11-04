2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic Empowering Relationships by Raju Ramanathan

Learning the Magic of Chakras and Meditation to Nurture Oneself Will Be Among the Highlights of the 2022 Texas Book Festival

‘Souls from Mercury’ is a valuable resource for spiritual seekers as well as anyone searching for healing, contentment, and healthier relationships.” — AnjanaB, Amazon Customer Review

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "survival of the fittest" philosophy has been around for a while and has been passed down from generation to generation. This idea was passed down to us by earlier philosophers who lived by it. Raju Ramanathan's "Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic Empowering Relationships" is one of the masterpieces to be featured by Authors Press at the Texas Book Festival this November 5–6, 2022.

Charles Darwin elucidates the notion that the future evolution will not dwell on the “survival of the fittest” ideology, instead, it will give emphasis on nurturing kindness, empathy, and compassion. In this book, Raju Ramanathan aims to inform his readers about the magic of chakra. Chakra is various focal point used for a variety of meditation practices. Through meditation, an individual can delve deeper, learn, and understand their true self.

Raju Ramanathan, also known as Datta Yogi Raja, is an expert in both the inner and outer worlds. The inner world consists of the thoughts, feelings, values, and desires of an individual. While the outer world consists of tangible things such as people and objects. He is sought after by corporations and individuals to be their life coaches.

To learn more about meditation and learning the pathway to an individual’s inner vastness, secure a copy of the book through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book retailers available online.

Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships

Written by Raju Ramanathan

