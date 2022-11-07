CDR Acquired by FOG Software Group

FOG Software Group acquires CDR Software

CDR Software joins the FOG Software Group, a division of Vela Software, in its Supply Chain and Logistics portfolio.

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOG Software Group (“FOG”), a division of Vela Software today announced that it has acquired Covington, LA-based CDR Software (“CDR”), a leader in fully integrated software solutions designed specifically for distribution companies in the convenience products industry.

Following the acquisition, CDR will operate as an independent division of FOG Software Group within its Supply Chain and Logistics portfolio. Former owners, Jebb Maginnis and Harland Williams, will continue with the company to develop, enhance, service, and support CDR’s suite of robust software solutions.

“CDR Software is a great addition to our growing portfolio of warehousing and distribution software for the supply chain industry,” said Andy Hodge, FOG Software Group Portfolio Manager for Supply Chain and Logistics. “We are very pleased to welcome CDR, with their trusted and innovative solutions for convenience store distributors, and look forward to growing CDR’s footprint in this space.”

“We are delighted to be part of the FOG Software Group,” said Jebb Maginnis, President of CDR. “Not only do they have extensive experience in the distribution software industry; they also share our dedication to providing excellent customer service and a focus on advancing technology for the supply chain.”

CDR’s product portfolio includes their flagship DAC software, an iSeries-based, comprehensive system for operating medium and large-sized convenience store distribution companies, along with SupplyLogic, a PC-based solution for smaller distributors with a focus on core business processes and tobacco-related data management. CDR also provides VMR Console, an Internet-based reporting tool that enables distributors of all sizes to submit data and participate in tobacco manufacturers’ trade programs. For more information about CDR, visit cdrsoftware.com or call 985-626-8408 x326.

About FOG Software Group

Rosemont, IL-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software Group. The companies acquire, manage, and build software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies become clear leaders in their industries. Visit the FOG website

About CDR Software

CDR Software is a leading provider of fully integrated software solutions designed specifically for distribution companies in the Convenience Products Industry. Based in Covington, LA, CDR offers turn-key technology solutions incorporating software, hardware, support, and professional services. Visit the CDR website