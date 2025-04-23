Friedman Corporation to Attend Converge 2025, Showcasing Industry-Leading ERP Solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friedman Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for the building materials and home goods industries, is pleased to announce its participation in CONVERGE 2025, taking place May 4-7. The event will be held at the Denver Marriott Tech Center, gathering top innovators, industry leaders, and technology providers for three days of insight, networking, and digital transformation.

As a trusted name in end-to-end ERP solutions, Friedman Corporation will highlight its latest software advancements designed to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth for manufacturers and distributors.

“We’re excited to be participating in Converge this year and engage with industry peers and leaders who share our passion for innovation and operational excellence,” said Paul Gray, VP of Sales. “Our solutions are purpose-built for the unique challenges of the building products industry, and we look forward to showing how Frontier ERP can help our customers unlock new levels of efficiency, scalability, and long-term growth”

CONVERGE 2025 serves as a premier platform for exploring the future of enterprise technology, featuring expert panels, hands-on exhibits, and networking opportunities with thought leaders across vertical markets. Friedman’s presence underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of ERP innovation.

For more information about Friedman Corporation and its participation in Converge 2025, visit CONVERGE 2025.

