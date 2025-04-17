CDR Software to Attend CONVERGE Conference This May in beautiful Denver, Colorado

LA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDR Software, a leading provider of ERP solutions built specifically for the convenience distribution industry, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Converge Conference, taking place this May.

The Converge Conference is one of the premier events for professionals in the wholesale and distribution sectors, offering a unique opportunity for networking, collaboration, and learning. CDR Software will be joining industry leaders, technology partners, and distributors from across the country to share insights, explore innovations, and discuss the evolving needs of the convenience distribution landscape.

“Our team is excited to connect with current and future partners at Converge,” said jebb Maginnis President of CDR Software. “This event is a key opportunity to demonstrate how our ERP platform continues to evolve to meet the specific challenges of the convenience distribution industry — from warehouse automation to route accounting and real-time analytics.”

Attendees visiting the CDR Software booth can expect live demos, one-on-one consultations, and previews of upcoming features designed to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and drive growth.

Event Details:

Conference: CONVERGE 2025

Dates: May 4-7

Location: Denver Colorado

www.converge-event.com

About CDR Software:

CDR Software is a trusted ERP provider dedicated to the convenience distribution industry. With decades of experience, CDR offers a comprehensive platform that simplifies complex operations, enhances efficiency, and delivers actionable insights — helping distributors stay competitive in a fast-changing marketplace. www.cdrsoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

