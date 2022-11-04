Connected Canadians is Seeking Seniors to Become Online Fitness Leaders

Become an online fitness leader for your community! Email info@connectedcanadians.ca.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connected Canadians Online Fitness Leader Training program has officially launched — with the first round of senior fitness trainers ready to host a virtual exercise class in several Canadian communities.

As seniors settle in for a Canadian winter, many will rely heavily on online fitness to keep them both moving and socializing. While Connected Canadians (CC) continues to offer seniors across the country access to free weekly online Mindful Mobility chair fitness classes, CC is expanding its reach by inviting participants — and all Canadian seniors — the opportunity to host their own chair fitness class virtually for their communities.

To do this, interested seniors will participate in CC’s Online Fitness Leader Training program, where they will be taught how to become virtual fitness class facilitators. Ideal for anyone looking to add a safe, interactive, social hobby to their lives, this free training program will equip participants with the skills, knowledge and confidence to lead an online exercise class, without any prior fitness experience.

Training focuses on breaking down the Mindful Mobility chair fitness class steps into micro modules, providing instructor cues for each movement, perfect for both beginner and returning participants to the class. Facilitators-in-training are also provided with lessons on basic anatomy, joint physiology and muscle mechanics. This basic understanding will allow future instructors to understand why movements are beneficial to the body and mind while safely and confidently guiding a class. Plus, facilitators-in-training can rest assured that the class they are hosting is safe for all fitness levels as it was created by a Geriatric Physician, Certified Osteopath and mobility expert on behalf of CC.

The anticipated outcomes of this program are twofold as graduates will become fitness trainers for their own communities, facilitating senior connections both from a digital and fitness perspective. This training is made possible by funding received through the Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors Grant.

"I have benefitted from taking mobility classes offered through CC, but also wanted to reciprocate," said recently trained facilitator Cleopatra Tesolin. "The training program offered me this opportunity to develop new skills and strategies to share with others. I gain from learning and receive pleasure in giving, a true win-win situation."

Interested seniors who would like to participate in the program can email info@connectedcanadians.ca to register yourself or a loved one for the next Online Fitness Facilitator Training session today.

About Connected Canadians: Connected Canadians is a national nonprofit organization that provides free technology training and support to Canadian seniors. Our mandate is to foster digital literacy skills to reduce isolation and loneliness, and improve quality of life. By 2030, our goal is for all Canadian seniors to have access to free technology training and support.

