Connected Canadians Has Launched a Virtual Wellness Program for Seniors from Coast to Coast

Connected Canadians launches new Wellness program available to all older adults across Canada with an internet connection.

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Canadians has launched a new program, the Wellness Series: Fitness At Home is available to all older adults across Canada with an Internet connection. This program is made possible by funding received through the Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors Grant.

As the COVID-19 pandemic increased social isolation among many older Canadians, Connected Canadians recognized how the lack of access to physical activities and fitness facilities also contributed to both the physical and mental wellbeing of older adults across the country. Many had exercise routines disrupted due to health restrictions and concerns of contracting the virus in highly-populated environments like gyms or other exercise facilities. And while transitioning to online workout routines was the response of many Canadians, countless older adults did not have access to digital tools or the ability to use them and were left without an alternative, unable to exercise or access health resources as before. Beyond the technical barrier and comfort of being online, much of the exercise that exists virtually is also geared towards a younger audience that may not be suitable for the needs of older adults. Though restrictions have eased today, concerns for health and safety still exist for seniors across Canada.

Thanks to the New Horizons for Seniors Program, Connected Canadians has created a Wellness Series to address both senior isolation and physical health. The program has three components:

The Mindful Mobility Class is a free Chair Tai Chi-inspired class hosted virtually by Connected Canadians movement specialists. Participants join in low-impact sequences from a seated position to improve balance and flexibility, increase strength, and reduce stress.

The new “Train the Trainer” program teaches interested seniors how to become online fitness facilitators for their own communities, giving them a new hobby, and facilitating senior connections both from a digital and fitness perspective.

Connected Canadians is also making Fitness and Wellness-focused digital resources accessible to seniors through one-on-one remote sessions. Helping older adults access digital fitness and wellness resources is a way to improve quality of life and promote healthy lifestyles at any age.

“This program is unique, in that it was designed specifically for our clients, older adults across Canada. It was created by an osteopath and movement specialist and vetted by a retired geriatric physician. Everything has been carefully curated to suit the needs of our clients with safety in mind. And by using technology to facilitate this program, it is designed to be inclusive and really fill a gap in the fitness resources that are out there already.”

-Tania Maljar, Program Manager

“For Connected Canadians, the value of developing digital literacy skills doesn’t stop at being able to use a computer or a device - digital literacy skills are merely a means to improving quality of life, and health & fitness are just one of the many areas digital skills can provide access to.”

-Emily Jones Joanisse, CEO/Co-founder

About Connected Canadians: Founded in 2018, Connected Canadians is a national nonprofit organization that provides free technology training and support to Canadian seniors, fostering digital literacy skills and reducing isolation and loneliness. Many Connected Canadians mentors are new immigrants to Canada, highly skilled in technology, who benefit from the conversational opportunities and Canadian workplace experience, while senior clients feel pride and connection in welcoming these newcomers into their communities. Connected Canadians' supporters and collaborators include Adobe Canada, Amazon Canada, Capgemini, Deloitte, TD Canada and the National Gallery of Canada. By 2030, Connected Canadians' goal is for all Canadian seniors to have access to free technology training and support.

To sign up for a spot for you or a loved one, register at: https://www.connectedcanadians.ca/programs.

For media inquiries, please contact info@connectedcanadians.ca.

Follow Seniors in Canada on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SeniorsinCanada/) for the latest information on programs, initiatives and services for seniors, caregivers and their families.