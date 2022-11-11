April Dávila, Award Winning Author, Shares Her Love of Writing

April Dàvila

8 random thoughts on writing from one of America’s best new writers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. November 1st was National Author’s Day. It also happens to be the first day of NaNoWriMo. If some writers decide taking the challenge, check out this post: 5 Things I’ve Learned About NaNoWriMo. #1 on the list: Don’t plan ahead. Just go for it.

2. Even if a writer not doing #NaNoWriMo, don’t forget to schedule A Very Important Meeting to help with writing any day of the week.

3. A few weeks ago marked the end of ACE week (formerly know as Asexual Awareness Week). This isn’t one people hear much about, but the folks over at Book Riot are on the ball, offering up their list of 20 Must-Read Asexual Books. Some say April had to go to google some of the terms, like queerplatonic, aroace, and demisexual. Kids these days, and their endless patience for labeling everything.

4. The New York Times recently conducted a poll to determine The Best Book of the last 125 years (in celebration of the NYT Book Review turning 125 years old this month). The results were not surprising (at all - To Kill a Mockingbird won it), but April was pleased to see Octavia Butler’s Parable of the Sower win the Science Fiction category.

5. “You see, bookshops are dreams built of wood and paper. They are time travel and escape and knowledge and power. They are, simply put, the best of places.” — Author Jen Campbell

6. Colleen Hoover’s new book, It Starts With Us, sold over 800,000 units in the US on its publication day last week. That’s more than Michelle Obama’s book. Damn, girl.

7. April's first Mini Master Class was a big success. For November’s session (on the 17th), she will be talking about how to write a story synopsis. Even if writers are not done with the story yet, a synopsis can be a great way to see where the holes are in the plot. If writers are done, and getting ready to query agents, they will not want to miss this one. Sign up now.

8. Nerd Word of the Week: Fudgel ~ (verb) pretending to work when not actually doing anything at all.

BIO: April Dávila received her master's degree in writing from the University of Southern California. She is a member of the Squaw Valley Community of Writers and a past resident at the Dorland Mountain Arts Colony. Her blog, at www.aprildDávila.com, was recently listed by Writer's Digest as one of the 101 Best Websites for Writers. A fourth-generation Californian, she lives in La Cañada Flintridge with her husband and two children. She is a practicing Buddhist, half-hearted gardener, and occasional runner. 142 Ostriches is her first novel. Dávila is a meditation teacher certified by the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California Berkeley. After realizing how much meditation helped her in her writing career (and her life) she decided to share what she had learned so that others might benefit. When she's not writing or meditating you can usually find her hanging out with her kids or watching a movie with her filmmaker husband.