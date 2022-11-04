ValueHealth Advances Value-Based Care Services in Greater Philadelphia with Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund
EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in value-based surgical care, today announced its Muve orthopedic program is available to approximately 16,000 members of the Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity. Members can access elective orthopedic surgical care through a member-centered surgery benefits program that enables exceptional outcomes and experiences at a reduced cost.
ValueHealth provides concierge and digital services as a surgery benefits program that is available to self-funded employers and health plan sponsors. Members are supported through the full surgical care journey with concierge services, such as access to engagement tools and end-to-end care navigation within ValueHealth’s network of high-quality providers and network of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). This includes Muve orthopedic surgical locations in the greater Philadelphia area. Additionally, value-based bundled payments are available for qualified elective surgeries, which help to reduce costs.
“Consumers are experiencing high variation in procedure costs with little correlation to quality, prompting self-funded groups to seek innovative specialty benefits,” says ValueHealth CEO and President Don Bisbee. “Our surgery benefits program reduces variations in care by properly managing the entire patient journey at a bundled price within our surgical network, resulting in maximum value for our partners and their members. Our collaboration with the Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity will connect their members to the best surgical care and it will produce measurable and sustainable cost savings to the fund.”
The Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity was awarded the Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health (GPBCH) 2022 Health Benefits Innovation Award for the implementation of ValueHealth’s surgery benefits program into its health plan. “Their patient-centric program is a no-brainer because of its transparency,” says Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity Administrator Maria Scheeler. “It’s an administrator’s dream to partner with an organization that helps improve member experience and quality-of-care outcomes, while reducing costs for both the member and the fund.”
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth is leading the country in healthcare’s transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a digital surgical platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care and consumer-centric model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., ValueHealth’s nationally recognized hyperspecialty surgical programs and services are leading the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit www.valuehealth.com.
About Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity
Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity is a multi-employer health plan that provides affordable, comprehensive medical and health care benefits to over 19,000 active employees and their dependents. The Fund represents employers and employees from industries such as freight drivers, warehouse workers, construction, and clerical workers in different states across the region, primarily Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The mission of the Fund and its board of trustees is to fulfill the Fund’s responsibility and commitment to excellence in providing and maintaining quality health care benefits for its members in a cost-efficient manner.
Media Contact:
Tanika Smith
Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity
856.382.2451
tsmith@asp-benefits.com
Diane McCaffrey
