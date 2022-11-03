Nashville Probation Parole Officers Make Halloween Donation To Local Daycare

NASHVILLE – Probation Parole Officers (PPO) from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) visited the Hart to Heart Daycare Learning Center in Nashville on Halloween to bring candy, goodies, and holiday cheer to some of Tennessee’s littlest residents. The donation, which was fully funded by PPO’s and staff in the District 40 office, is part of a larger goal to connect officers with the neighborhoods they serve.

The Probation Parole Officers delivered roughly 30 Halloween baskets to the children at the daycare, ages 6 months to 5 years, and spent time listening to a song and playing on the playground.

“My district likes to give back to the community and help,” said District 40 Director Niresha Atkins.