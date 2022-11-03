HPDC Automates Product Screening for HPD-reported Information
Pre-check HPDs for Compliance with a Wide Range of Material Health Rating and Certification ProgramsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) introduced new capabilities for the HPD Builder and HPD Public Repository information management systems. This will automate the time-consuming task of screening product information for compliance with various material health program criteria.
Introduced in 2012, the HPD Open Standard provides an accurate, reliable and consistent reporting method for complex product chemical, human and environmental health information. Over 10,000 HPD reports have been made public to date, providing an unprecedented level of detailed product information that is available for building project design teams to use when selecting products.
Using the automated “HPD Program Pre-check” and the HPD archive in the HPD Public Repository, project team members in participating programs will be able to easily and quickly find products that are compliant with the material health criteria established for their project. For example, if a project wishes to select products that do not contain a restricted list of chemicals, the HPD Program Pre-check can automatically screen HPDs for compliance with these and other criteria.
“We have been using HPDs as a foundational information source in our material health protocol for a number of years, and are excited to be part of this pilot,“ commented Robin Guenther, Principal, Perkins&Will. “Automating screening with our customized criteria is a big win for our project teams. It will save us considerable time and also make it much easier to introduce material health practice with new team members.”
A project design team often reviews hundreds of products during the selection phase. “The time and expertise required for manual screening of material health data has presented a significant barrier to wider adoption of material health practice,” said Wendy Vittori, Executive Director, HPDC. “With these new capabilities, a firm can define the criteria one time and any project team member will be able quickly apply them and get immediate results using the HPD Program Pre-check.”
HPD Program Pre-check also provides significant benefits for manufacturers. Using their private HPD Builder account, manufacturers can access program criteria and immediately see what their customers are preferring in material health product features. Screening against the program criteria is automated in the HPD Builder, so manufacturers gain the same time-saving benefits as do project teams. And, with this knowledge, manufacturers can provide specific feedback to their product design teams where improvements are indicated.
“Humanscale has a strong commitment to improving the material health of our products. HPDs have been an invaluable information source for working with our supply chain and product design teams. Automating the screening of this data will save us considerable time and provide new insights to inform our product development process,” said Jane Abernethy, Chief Sustainability Officer, Humanscale.
The innovative HPD Program Pre-check capability is now in pilot implementation, and is scheduled for full release in early 2023. HPDC General Members will be eligible to register their programs for participation in the HPD Program Pre-check. For more information, contact membership@hpd-collaborative.org.
ABOUT HPDC
HPDC is a not-for-profit, member association with over 360 organizational members, representing the full spectrum of the building industry: architects, designers, building owners, manufacturers, consultants, tool developers, and others who all share a common purpose to improve the transparency of information and the material health of the built environment. The HPD Open Standard has become widely adopted as the industry standard for reporting on building product contents and associated health information, since its launch in 2012, with over 10,000 HPD reports publicly available. HPDC members champion the continuous improvement of the building industry’s performance through transparency, openness and innovation in the practices of reporting, disclosure, specification and selection of building products. For more information, visit hpd-collaborative.org.
