Introducing the PhysioPedal by Nobol - Innovatively Simple

The Minimalist Style - The PhysioPedal has a round, smooth, pebble shape with a geometric design and neutral color elements. It is minimalist yet innovative and appealing. It incorporates a modern feel to any space of your home or office. Because it's por

The Innovative Design - What makes the PhysioPedal unique, aside from its potential health benefits, are its robust, features. It is Self-Powered, which allows those physically challenged to start a passive exercise mode.