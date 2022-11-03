Introducing the PhysioPedal by Nobol - Innovatively Simple

Submit Release
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobol is an Irvine-based manufacturer of innovative health and fitness products for home use. With a philosophy built on three supporting pillars: materials, performance, and craftsmanship. With each of these tenets in mind, we have continued to innovate and develop an ever-improving line of health products for home use. PhysioPedal is a new form of assisted cycling therapy that offers an alternative to traditional physical therapy. Not only is it innovative it also has a modern and minimalist design.

The Minimalist Style

The PhysioPedal has a round, smooth, pebble shape with a geometric design and neutral color elements. It is minimalist yet innovative and appealing. It incorporates a modern feel to any space of your home or office. Because it's portable, you can use the PhysioPedal anywhere, and it's easy to carry around, doesn't take up much space in your home or office, and is very convenient to keep and store.

The Innovative Design

What makes the PhysioPedal unique, aside from its potential health benefits, are its robust features. It is Self-Powered, which allows those physically challenged to start a passive exercise mode. Simply step into the device, and the battery-powered pedals will move your legs!

Its Built-in Safety Features automatically stop the PhysioPedal if it's accidentally tilted or moved while pedaling.

The Commercial Grade Brushless Motor provides years of trouble-free, quiet power for your PhysioPedal.

Our Patent Pending Quick Release System allows switching from Pedals to Handles with a simple action: Pull the knob back and slide the Pedals or Handles in or out.

The PhysioPedal comes with a Wireless Remote Control with an Intuitive Interface.

Our Oversized Comfort Pedal for easy cycling

And a long-lasting, Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery that lasts up to 8 hours on a single charge that can also be used as a portable power bank to charge your smartphone devices.


The Health Benefits

PhysioPedal is not just fun to ride; scientific studies prove it. Its features allow users to perform exercises with the aid of a motor, referred to as Assisted Cycle Therapy (ACT) and Force Exercise (FE).

Studies have clinically proven to increase users' ability to exert themselves longer and at higher intensities than they would be able to do on their own. But don't take our word for it; read the studies on our website.

PhysioPedal by Nobol, a new form of Assisted Cycling Therapy, is an innovative, portable device designed to improve the upper and lower body's range of motion and condition. The PhysioPedal is also beneficial to patients with Parkinson's/MS and enhances the mobility of the elderly and injured/physically challenged individuals.

