Research Frontiers Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

1. After adjusting for one-time events relating to the timing of payments and new and amended license agreements entered into in 2021, fee income was higher in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of higher fee income from the automotive and aircraft segments. Fee income was also higher in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of higher fee income from the automotive and aircraft segments. 2. This year Cadillac had multiple high-profile public exhibitions of its Cadillac Celestiq which enters series production next year and will be produced at the General Motors Tech Center in Warren Michigan. The Celestiq is Cadillac’s all-electric luxury flagship, and features a four-quadrant SPD-SmartGlass roof using Research Frontiers variable tint technology. An additional car was introduced by another European automobile manufacturer in the third quarter of 2022 using Research Frontiers SPD-SmartGlass technology in its panoramic glass roof. 3. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. 4. Operating expenses decreased by $83,548, and research and development expenses increased by $13,941 in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. 5. The Company’s net loss was $483,729 ($0.02 per common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to net income of $21,614 ($0.00 per common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The Company’s net loss was $258,109 lower in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter. 6. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.8 million and working capital of approximately $5.2 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Celestiq is a trademark of General Motors.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,798,150 $ 269,964 Marketable securities - 2,755,111 Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $1,168,450 in 2022 and $1,016,678 in 2021 534,529 831,636 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 166,571 92,931 Total current assets 5,499,250 3,949,642 Fixed assets, net 72,556 92,954 Operating lease ROU assets 360,164 469,824 Deposits and other assets 33,567 33,567 Total assets $ 5,965,537 $ 4,545,987 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 193,182 $ 182,091 Accounts payable 38,010 66,460 Accrued expenses and other 32,946 49,385 Deferred revenue 3,586 - Total current liabilities 267,724 297,936 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 317,805 464,128 Total liabilities 585,529 762,064 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,150,396 in 2022 and 31,650,396 in 2021 3,315 3,165 Additional paid-in capital 126,917,736 123,467,886 Accumulated deficit (121,541,043 ) (119,687,128 ) Total shareholders’ equity 5,380,008 3,783,923 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,965,537 $ 4,545,987





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, Three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fee income $ 409,783 $ 1,050,526 $ 150,443 $ 723,465 Operating expenses 1,770,414 1,699,698 487,476 571,024 Research and development 444,413 420,203 149,156 135,215 Total expenses 2,214,827 2,119,901 636,632 706,239 Operating income (loss) (1,805,044 ) (1,069,375 ) (486,189 ) 17,226 Net investment (loss) income (48,871 ) 5,747 2,460 4,388 Net income (loss) $ (1,853,915 ) $ (1,063,628 ) $ (483,729 ) $ 21,614 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 31,710,179 31,645,227 31,829,744 31,650,396





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2021 31,575,786 $ 3,158 $ 123,164,623 $ (117,840,776 ) $ 5,327,005 Exercise of options 74,610 7 86,255 - 86,262 Net loss - - - (1,063,628 ) (1,063,628 ) Balance, September 30, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,250,878 $ (118,904,404 ) $ 4,349,639 Balance, January 1, 2022 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (119,687,128 ) $ 3,783,923 Issuance of common stock and warrants 1,500,000 150 3,449,850 - 3,450,000 Net loss - - - (1,853,915 ) (1,853,915 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 33,150,396 $ 3,315 $ 126,917,736 $ (121,541,043 ) $ 5,380,008





For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022

Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, July 1, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,250,878 $ (118,926,018 ) $ 4,328,025 Net income - - - 21,614 21,614 Balance, September 30, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,250,878 $ (118,904,404 ) $ 4,349,639 Balance, July 1, 2022 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (121,057,314 ) $ 2,413,737 Issuance of common stock and warrants 1,500,000 150 3,449,850 - 3,450,000 Net loss - - - (483,729 ) (483,729 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 33,150,396 $ 3,315 $ 126,917,736 $ (121,541,043 ) $ 5,380,008





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,853,915 ) $ (1,063,628 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,614 22,414 Realized loss on marketable securities 60,143 - Unrealized loss on marketable securities - 5,545 Bad debts 151,772 - ROU asset amortization 109,660 109,963 Change in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables 145,335 (754,679 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (73,640 ) (102,183 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (44,889 ) 24,959 Deferred revenue 3,586 13,304 Operating lease liability (135,232 ) (123,539 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,615,566 ) (1,867,844 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (1,216 ) (966 ) Purchases of marketable securities - (3,433,633 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 2,694,968 650,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,693,752 (2,784,599 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants 3,450,000 - Proceeds from exercise of options - 86,262 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,450,000 86,262 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,528,186 (4,566,181 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 269,964 4,772,705 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,798,150 $ 206,524

