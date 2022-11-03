Submit Release
Research Frontiers Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

/EIN News/ -- WOODBURY, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its September 30, 2022 third quarter. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  Date/Time: November 3, 2022, 4:30 PM ET
  Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
  Replay: Available on Friday, November 4, 2022 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1. After adjusting for one-time events relating to the timing of payments and new and amended license agreements entered into in 2021, fee income was higher in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of higher fee income from the automotive and aircraft segments. Fee income was also higher in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of higher fee income from the automotive and aircraft segments.
   
2. This year Cadillac had multiple high-profile public exhibitions of its Cadillac Celestiq which enters series production next year and will be produced at the General Motors Tech Center in Warren Michigan. The Celestiq is Cadillac’s all-electric luxury flagship, and features a four-quadrant SPD-SmartGlass roof using Research Frontiers variable tint technology. An additional car was introduced by another European automobile manufacturer in the third quarter of 2022 using Research Frontiers SPD-SmartGlass technology in its panoramic glass roof.
   
3. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
   
4. Operating expenses decreased by $83,548, and research and development expenses increased by $13,941 in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
   
5. The Company’s net loss was $483,729 ($0.02 per common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to net income of $21,614 ($0.00 per common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The Company’s net loss was $258,109 lower in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter.
   
6. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.8 million and working capital of approximately $5.2 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Celestiq is a trademark of General Motors.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    September 30, 2022     December 31, 2021  
    (Unaudited)        
             
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,798,150     $ 269,964  
Marketable securities     -       2,755,111  
Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $1,168,450 in 2022 and $1,016,678 in 2021     534,529       831,636  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     166,571       92,931  
Total current assets     5,499,250       3,949,642  
                 
Fixed assets, net     72,556       92,954  
Operating lease ROU assets     360,164       469,824  
Deposits and other assets     33,567       33,567  
Total assets   $ 5,965,537     $ 4,545,987  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of operating lease liability   $ 193,182     $ 182,091  
Accounts payable     38,010       66,460  
Accrued expenses and other     32,946       49,385  
Deferred revenue     3,586       -  
Total current liabilities     267,724       297,936  
                 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     317,805       464,128  
Total liabilities     585,529       762,064  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,150,396 in 2022 and 31,650,396 in 2021     3,315       3,165  
Additional paid-in capital     126,917,736       123,467,886  
Accumulated deficit     (121,541,043 )     (119,687,128 )
Total shareholders’ equity     5,380,008       3,783,923  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,965,537     $ 4,545,987  


See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    Nine months ended September 30,     Three months ended September 30,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
                         
Fee income   $ 409,783     $ 1,050,526     $ 150,443     $ 723,465  
                                 
Operating expenses     1,770,414       1,699,698       487,476       571,024  
Research and development     444,413       420,203       149,156       135,215  
Total expenses     2,214,827       2,119,901       636,632       706,239  
                                 
Operating income (loss)     (1,805,044 )     (1,069,375 )     (486,189 )     17,226  
                                 
Net investment (loss) income     (48,871 )     5,747       2,460       4,388  
                                 
Net income (loss)   $ (1,853,915 )   $ (1,063,628 )   $ (483,729 )   $ 21,614  
                                 
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.00  
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     31,710,179       31,645,227       31,829,744       31,650,396  


See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022

    Common Stock     Additional
Paid-in		     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
Balance, January 1, 2021     31,575,786     $ 3,158     $ 123,164,623     $ (117,840,776 )   $ 5,327,005  
                                         
Exercise of options     74,610       7       86,255       -       86,262  
Net loss     -       -       -       (1,063,628 )     (1,063,628 )
Balance, September 30, 2021     31,650,396     $ 3,165     $ 123,250,878     $ (118,904,404 )   $ 4,349,639  
                                         
Balance, January 1, 2022     31,650,396     $ 3,165     $ 123,467,886     $ (119,687,128 )   $ 3,783,923  
                                         
Issuance of common stock and warrants     1,500,000       150       3,449,850       -       3,450,000  
Net loss     -       -       -       (1,853,915 )     (1,853,915 )
Balance, September 30, 2022     33,150,396     $ 3,315     $ 126,917,736     $ (121,541,043 )   $ 5,380,008  


For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022

    Common Stock     Additional Paid-in     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
Balance, July 1, 2021     31,650,396     $ 3,165     $ 123,250,878     $ (118,926,018 )   $ 4,328,025  
                                         
Net income     -       -       -       21,614       21,614  
Balance, September 30, 2021     31,650,396     $ 3,165     $ 123,250,878     $ (118,904,404 )   $ 4,349,639  
                                         
Balance, July 1, 2022     31,650,396     $ 3,165     $ 123,467,886     $ (121,057,314 )   $ 2,413,737  
                                         
Issuance of common stock and warrants     1,500,000       150       3,449,850       -       3,450,000  
Net loss     -       -       -       (483,729 )     (483,729 )
Balance, September 30, 2022     33,150,396     $ 3,315     $ 126,917,736     $ (121,541,043 )   $ 5,380,008  


See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    For the nine months ended September 30,  
    2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (1,853,915 )   $ (1,063,628 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     21,614       22,414  
Realized loss on marketable securities     60,143       -  
Unrealized loss on marketable securities     -       5,545  
Bad debts     151,772       -  
ROU asset amortization     109,660       109,963  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Royalty receivables     145,335       (754,679 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (73,640 )     (102,183 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (44,889 )     24,959  
Deferred revenue     3,586       13,304  
Operating lease liability     (135,232 )     (123,539 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (1,615,566 )     (1,867,844 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of fixed assets     (1,216 )     (966 )
Purchases of marketable securities     -       (3,433,633 )
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities     2,694,968       650,000  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     2,693,752       (2,784,599 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants     3,450,000       -  
Proceeds from exercise of options     -       86,262  
Net cash provided by financing activities     3,450,000       86,262  
                 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     4,528,186       (4,566,181 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     269,964       4,772,705  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 4,798,150     $ 206,524  

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.


