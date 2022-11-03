MEDIA ADVISORY - TODAY in NASHVILLE - Top Sports Execs Speak at "Sports Business @ 50" at The GIbson Garage
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY - HAPPENING TONIGHT
Top Sports Executives - Including Nashville Teams - Speaking at Sports Business @ 50 Lessons & Leadership from Legends of the Game
Thursday, November 3 at The Gibson Garage
6:30 - 9:30 p.m.
WHAT: Sports Business @ 50: Lessons & Leadership from Legends of the Game
WHEN: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Gibson Garage, 209 10th Ave. South, Suite 209, Nashville, 37209
WHO:
• Rick Horrow, author and editor of the just-published, expanded and revised second edition of The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry,
• Former Major League Baseball President, Foley & Lardner partner and event co-host Bob DuPuy.
• Olympic Gold Medalist figure skater (and Nashville resident) Scott Hamilton.
• Scott Pranger, Founder & CEO of Nashville-based digital asset/payment leader Staks.
• Mark Williams, Partner at leading sports venue & architecture firm HKS.
• Greg Marino, Foley & Lardner Sports & Entertainment Industry Team special counsel.
• And auto racing industry executive Bryan Sperber.
WHY: In celebration of the revised and expanded second edition, Rick Horrow has invited key contributors to the book to participate in a panel discussion, “Sports Business @ 50 – Lessons & Leadership from Legends of the Game” from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with a networking cocktail reception and live musical performances to follow. In addition, executives and board members from Music City Baseball (Nashville Stars) will be in attendance. Special musical guests slated to perform after the panel discussion include Dave Turnbull (Music City Baseball), Randy Montana and former Major League Baseball All-Star pitcher Barry Zito.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Please contact Jim DeLorenzo of Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations, by cellphone at (215) 266-5943 or by e-mail at jim@jhdenterprises.com, with any interview requests, photo-video-audio opportunities, or other questions. (While based in Philadelphia, PA, DeLorenzo will be in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov. 3 for the event and welcomes your requests.)
BACKGROUND: In his new book, noted sports business industry pioneer Rick Horrow posits the beginnings of what we’ve come to know as the modern sports industry to 50 years ago, during the time of the 1972 Munich Olympics, the undefeated Miami Dolphins, and the passage of Title IX legislation, among other milestones.
Horrow’s book, The Sports Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry, published this month by Human Kinetics, builds on that premise with essays and contributions from over 120 major industry figures, including Hall of Fame Duke University men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Hall of Fame Baltimore Orioles infielder Cal Ripken Jr., former Major League Baseball president Bob DuPuy, Boston Red Sox executive Larry Lucchino, legendary golfer Jack Nickolas, Reebok president Matt O’Toole, National Football League commissioner Paul Tagliabue, USA Basketball chair Jerry Colangelo, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, race car driver Lyn St. James, NASCAR CEO Lesa France Kennedy, Opendorse founder Blake Lawrence, Washington Capitals/Wizards/Monumental Sports owners Zack and Ted Leonsis, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman, Olympic Gold Medal skater Scott Hamilton, and sports media personalities Jay Bilas and Ann Meyers Drysdale, among other notables.
One of the leaders who created the sports business as it is known today, Horrow’s book is a treatise on the history of the past 50 years of sports business written by the people who built the industry and taking those perspectives to predict what’s ahead for the next 50 years.
More than a history book, Horrow has compiled a tome of practical knowledge and foresight incorporating the entrepreneurial mindset and expert testimony of his peers as well as legendary sports personalities.
The fully revised and expanded paperback second edition of The Sports Business Handbook combines that enlightening and engaging history with post-COVID19 Pandemic findings that set the stage for the future of the industry.
The revised edition now includes a “Breakthrough Moments” list of 50 of the most significant sports-related moments that changed the industry. These will be featured during the panel discussion and are also the focus of the “Breakthrough Moments” NFT series created in collaboration with Staks, which debuted last month in New York. The next series of NFT’s will debut in Nashville at the event.
