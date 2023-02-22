Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Opens New Otay Mesa, San Diego Location
Continued growth in San Diego, California, furthers patient care and access
We are very pleased with our strategic growth into San Diego, California, with the upcoming opening of our new Spine & Sport Physical Therapy clinic.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, a leading physical therapy provider in California, today announced further expansion into San Diego with the opening of Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Clinic Otay Mesa, San Diego. This clinic will be the premier physical therapy and sports performance training center in the South San Diego region. Special therapy services for golf and weightlifting injury rehab are offered at the Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Otay Mesa, San Diego location.
— Brett Raasch, PT, ATC and CEO of Spine & Sport
“We are very pleased with our strategic growth into San Diego, California, with the upcoming opening of our new Spine & Sport Physical Therapy clinic,” said Brett Raasch, PT, ATC and CEO of Spine & Sport. “We look forward to our partnership with the Otay Mesa community members to provide access to our premier physical therapy services, while assisting the community members along their healthcare journey and active lifestyles. Our new clinic will be the base for our continued growth in the San Diego region and becoming further entrenched in the fantastic communities in the area.”
This addition elevates Spine & Sport’s reach in California to 44 clinic locations.
“This is an exciting step in our growth and our mission to provide great patient care," said Raasch. "We need to continually consider our patients’ needs – now and in the future – to stay in the best possible position to help them become and stay healthy. With Otay Mesa, San Diego we have a unique opportunity to bring customer service, clinical excellence, enthusiasm and compassion to help people feel better every day.”
Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Clinic Otay Mesa, San Diego, will provide expert general physical therapy services our patients enjoy at Spine & Sport clinics across the state. These include exercises, strengthening, balance training, surgical rehab, concussion rehab, sports injury treatment and prevention, and specific therapies for all areas of the body. In addition, Spine & Sport Physical Therapy’s Otay Mesa, San Diego location offers physical therapy for worker’s comp and work-related injuries, ergonomics and pain management.
About Spine & Sport Physical Therapy
With 40+ outpatient clinics, Spine & Sport Physical Therapy (Spine & Sport) is a leading provider of physical therapy and rehabilitation services in Southern California. Our academic, research-based approach to physical therapy combines expert evaluation, exercises prescribed for the individual and manual therapy to set us apart from other providers. Spine & Sport is dedicated to personalized, measurable, patient-centered care for orthopaedic, sports and work-related injuries. Contact Spine & Sport at 800-976-7544 or Spineandsport.com.
