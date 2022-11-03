Submit Release
NOTICE – Plant Protection and Quarantine Rules

NOTICE – Plant Protection and Quarantine Rules

November 3, 2022

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Final Rule with the State Register giving public notice that the Department is enacting rules LAC 7:XV.173 & 175.

  • These rules will enact a Lethal Bronzing Quarantine in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans and West Baton Rouge.
  • These rules also enact a Lethal Yellowing Quarantine in the parishes of  East Baton Rouge and Jefferson.

The Final Rule will be published in the November 20, 2022 State Register, and that will be the effective date.

