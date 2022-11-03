K TOWN CORP's TRUE LEGACY VODKA & BLUESTONE MANOR BOURBON TOUCHES DOWN AT WINE BEER & SPIRITS OMAHA

Spirit Labs Present

Host K TOWN Jaey Brings Celebrity Product Lines to the MidWest

K TOWN Corp over the last year has penetrated the MidWest markets with top shelf celebrity brands and has positioned the Midwest as an incubator where East & West coast consumerism connect” — K Town Founder Jarrel Gresham

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K TOWN Corp partners with Spirits Lab Distillery, to bring the glam, glitz, and jet-setting lifestyle to Omaha, NE. During Dorinda's time on the hit show The Real Housewives of New York, she introduced the world to the beautiful Bluestone Manor, a nine-bedroom Stanford White Estate.

As a consummate businesswoman, Medley doubled down her love for entertaining and created a Bourbon named after her Great Barrington home, Bluestone Manor Bourbon, in collaboration with Spirits Lab Distillery, out of Newburgh, NY, and represented by K TOWN Corp for sales and distribution partnerships throughout the Midwest Region.

Spirit Labs Distillery is hosting a complimentary True Legacy Vodka and Bluestone Manor Bourbon Tasting, Friday, November 4th from 4 pm - 7 pm at Wine, Beer, & Spirits located at 3455 Oak View Dr, Omaha, NE.

The menu of spirits doesn’t stop there for Omaha’s new celebrity brand representative, K TOWN is also supporting Snoop Dogg’s 19 Crimes Wine, who recently did a Chardonnay collaboration with Martha Stewart, RMM Percy’s True Legacy Vodka, and 13 additional spirits and bottled cocktails distilled by Spirits Lab that include gin, rye whiskey, cachaça, and bourbon barrel aged maple syrup, Yum! Dorinda’s Bluestone Manor Bourbon bottle signing event will be held on December 3, 2022, at Wine Beer & Spirits Omaha.

ABOUT K TOWN

K TOWN Corp is a small, minority-owned Nebraska-based business focusing on brand sales and marketing partnerships that currently include food and beverage, music & entertainment, and gaming.

K TOWN’s Omaha, NE retail sale partnerships include Wine Beer & Spirits, Nebraska’s largest alcohol, and spirits distributor, in Lincoln and Omaha, Pitch on Underwood, Berry & Rye in Old Market Omaha, and more retail locations as orders make their way to distribution partner, Italian Vine.