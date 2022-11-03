Submit Release
Getz Fire Equipment Expands Territory with Acquisition

Getz Fire Equipment Co., a third-generation family-owned business, acquired Omaha-based FireGuard—expanding its operations into a fourth Midwest state.

FireGuard eliminates the need to contact multiple companies by offering complete life-safety solutions.”
— Jason Getz
OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the agreement, FireGuard will continue to operate under its name and with its current roster of employees. Through the acquisition it will, however, gain the support and experience of Getz, an industry leader in fire protection since 1957. Before the acquisition, Getz had 140 employees with a combined 1,500 years’ experience in fire protection across its operations in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

“FireGuard’s purpose is to protect what matters, today and tomorrow. That doesn’t change,” said President Jason Getz. “FireGuard eliminates the need to contact multiple companies by offering complete life-safety solutions. We design, sell, install, inspect and service all types of fire-protection and life-safety equipment.”

Getz Fire Equipment Co. sells only the highest quality products and provides excellent service—working with residential, commercial and industrial clients in need of fire protection and hood and duct high-pressure cleaning.

Getz Fire Equipment Co. offers the following:
• Fire Extinguisher Sales and Service
• Restaurant System Sales and Service
• Fire Alarm Sales and Service
• Emergency and Exit Lighting Sales and Service
• Special Hazard System Sales and Service
• Cleaning Kitchen Exhaust Systems
• Fire Training Programs
• Service of Fire Sprinkler Systems

FireGuard, named Omaha’s Best B2B Fire Protection Company in 2017, offers an array of products and services:
• Fire Door Inspections
• Fire Alarm Systems
• Fire Sprinkler Systems
• Restaurant Systems
• Special Hazard Systems
• Exit and Emergency Lighting Systems
• Fire Extinguishers and Fire Extinguisher Training
• Fire and Smoke Dampers

