Federal Reserve Board approves discount rate action by the Boards of Directors of New York, Philadelphia, and Kansas City
November 03, 2022
The Federal Reserve Board announced on Thursday that it approved action on by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of New York, Philadelphia, and Kansas City increasing the discount rate, specifically the primary credit rate, at the Banks from 3-1/4 percent to 4 percent, effective November 3.
