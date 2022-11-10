MTI Instruments’ Portable Signal Simulator/Calibrator Wins Silver in LEAP Award’s “Test & Measurement” Category
Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP) competition celebrates innovation in engineering design. The MTI 1520 features clever game console design.
We are quite pleased to win the LEAP Award in the test and measurement category”ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI Instruments by Vitrek, a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced test and measurement equipment, announces that its 1520 Signal Simulator and Calibrator is a LEAP Award winner. The 1520 – offering market-leading WiFi operation, ergonomic design, advanced visualization and 10-hour (max) battery life – won silver in the “test & measurement” category.
— Moshe Binyamin, President of MTI Instruments.
According to the award organizer, the LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards “celebrate the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space.” The prestigious award used an independent judging panel comprising OEM design engineers and academics to select stand-out products in 14 engineering categories.
“We are quite pleased to win the LEAP Award in the test and measurement category,” said Moshe Binyamin, President of MTI Instruments. “The 1520 combines ease of use with remote operation that technicians have been waiting for in a high precision portable signal simulator. Rugged, portable and versatile, it’s also ideal for use in avionics applications where it brings laboratory-grade signal accuracy directly onto the flightline and to the test-cell.”
The 1520 Portable Signal Simulator/Calibrator is NIST-traceable signal source providing laboratory-grade precision for testing and calibrating sensor-driven systems in the field. It features a glove-friendly, two-handed controller and a color touchscreen for generating and viewing high-precision graphical waveforms. Capable of remote control via a WiFi-connected smartphone or tablet, one technician can use the 1520 to conduct tests that would otherwise require two techs to perform.
Moshe Binyamin
MTI Intruments
+1 800-342-2203
email us here