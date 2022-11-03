Submit Release
Increase Access Point Capacity with Wi-Fi 6 Capable Flexible Cable Assemblies

Amphenol RF expands its ultraminiature cable assembly offerings with the addition of RP-SMA to AMC on flexible RG-178 cable.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand its cable assembly portfolio with reverse polarity (RP) SMA to AMC assemblies on RG-178 cable. This assembly is designed on a flexible cable type that offers good thermal resistance and is ideal for tight spaces. The secure threaded coupling mechanism featured on the RP-SMA connector, along with the push-on mating of the right-angle AMC connector makes these assemblies well-suited for use in antennas, WLAN, GPS, and cellular applications.

The RP-SMA connector offers the same features and benefits as the SMA interface but the gender of the connector’s contact pin is reversed. These connectors also provide additional benefits over traditional SMA in regard to long-term use. In the event of wear, which is a typical result of screwing and unscrewing that causes signal strength decreases. The RP-SMA connector allows for only the antenna or cable to be replaced which has time-saving advantages.

These cable assemblies are typically used on WiFi or WLAN devices and often for the purpose of preventing the high-gain antenna from connecting the consumer equipment it is found in.

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing, and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters, and RF cable assemblies. Custom-engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate, and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com

