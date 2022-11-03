NEP Secure Graduation Rates and Deadline for Changes

Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools Only

The NEP Secure website in the NDE Portal has been updated to include the 2021-2022 Cohort Graduation rates and Dropout rates. Please review your district’s data now. The NEP Secure data is up to date as of November 1st.

If you find that you need to make any changes to your 2021-2022 cohort data, please submit a Graduation Cohort Resolution Request through the Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) in the NDE Portal by November 11, 2022. Submitting by this date will guarantee NDE will review and process your changes before the 2021-2022 graduation rates are finalized for publication on the NEP. Graduation Cohort Resolution Requests will continue to be accepted after November 11th, but any changes made would not be reflected on the NEP until the following year.