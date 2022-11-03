VSP Royalton// Missing Person FOUND

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2004979

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/3/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1124 Hooper Hollow Rd Bethel, VT 05032

Missing Person FOUND

MISSING PERSON: Olivia White

AGE: 13 Years Old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At some point during the night of 11/2/22 to the morning of 11/3/22 13-year-old Olivia White left her residence in Bethel. Her last known location was at approximately 0400 hours in Hancock, VT. Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks.

VSP was able to locate the juvenile unharmed and safe in Rochester, VT. VSP would like to thank the public for the quick response and help for locating this individual.