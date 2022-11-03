EpicVin Continues Rapid Expansion and Adds Emissions Data to Vehicle History Reports

Epicvin’s vehicle history reports continue to expand, with the addition of vehicle emissions information.

ST. NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epicvin’s vehicle history reports continue to expand, with the addition of vehicle emissions information. The company has continued to exceed its growth goals in the third quarter of the year. Already the market leader in vehicle history reports, EpicVIN has expanded its dealer and consumer services in 2022, including launching mobile vehicle maintenance and repair support, lead generation tools for dealers, and upgrades to its online vehicle marketplace cars.epicvin.com.

EpicVIN history reports ‘go green’

In addition to securing a free vehicle history report from any mobile device, car shoppers will soon see more information on each report. An industry leader in vehicle history reports, EpicVIN continues to expand the service, including making it easier to add information to the reports and save and access them securely.

In addition, EpicVIN is continuously adding new data to its vehicle history reports and making their format more user-friendly, including adding data visualization tools. In a recent addition, emissions data for 500,000 vehicles in Washington state is now available by entering a vehicle’s VIN number. A vehicle emissions test checks a car’s exhaust system to ensure it meets specific environmental standards. The test is required in some, but not all U.S. states.

EpicVIN expands dealer and consumer services

Over the past quarter, EpicVIN has continued to grow its dealer and consumer services, including adding more auto dealers-partners to its expanding consumer marketplace, Cars.EpicVIN.com. The company’s growing number of dealer partners across the country also have new digital marketing and sales tools at the ready, including new super lead generation tools designed to connect dealers with car shoppers online. The company has added more than 200 dealer partners to its consumer marketplace this year, increasing the number of vehicles available for purchase.

In addition, EpicVIN partnered with RepairSmith earlier this year to deliver vehicle maintenance and repair services to its customers nationwide. RepairSmith’s automotive technicians are company employees who are committed to delivering best-in-class service, backed by industry-leading technology. Together, EpicVIN and RepairSmith now provide repair and scheduled maintenance services on location to fleet operators, car rental agencies, and dealerships across the country. The service is powered by convenient online booking technology that delivers instant price quotes and is backed by five-star customer service.

Partnering with best-in-class dealers and service partners, including RepairSmith, is helping EpicVIN deliver on our mission to improve the vehicle ownership experience, from search and purchase to protecting the life of your investment, helping consumers choose the best vehicle, protect their purchase with up-to-date vehicle history information, and safeguard their vehicle with ongoing maintenance.

EpicVIN delivers a one-stop shop for smart vehicle ownership. The company is making it simple to buy, sell, and own a car, backed by innovative mobile technology and dealer marketing tools. The EpicVIN vehicle marketplace connects buyers with vehicles across the country and provides the latest in digital marketing technology to automotive dealers. The EpicVIN Vehicle History Report mobile app includes a barcode scanning feature to allow for the look-up of vehicle information anywhere, delivering instant information on a vehicle’s previous owners, mileage, accident details, and more.

Source: epicvin.com

