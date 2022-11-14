Will Rogers Gold Medallions Announced
Western Authors and Poets Celebrated at the Will Rogers Medallion Awards
Having my name in any way connected to Will Rogers and the Will Rogers Medallion Award is the hightest honor I can imagine.”GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold medallion recipients of the 2022 Will Rogers Medallion Awards (WRMA) were announced during the organization’s annual awards banquet in Fort Worth’s fabled Stockyard District this past weekend.
— Craig Johnson, author of the Longmire Series
The honorees were selected from entries from 24 states and two countries. A complete list of all award recipients is available at the Will Rogers Medallion Award website at https://www.willrogersmedallionaward.net/2022-wrma-finalists.
Entries are now being accepted for the 2023 WRMA competition with entry forms and instructions at https://www.willrogersmedallionaward.net/entry-form.
Top 2022 WRMA Recipients:
Lifetime Achievement Award: Robert Vaughan, Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Golden Lariat (For outstanding service and dedication to the art of storytelling about the American West): Waynetta Ausmus, Tom Bean, Texas
Illustrator of the Year: Jeanne Bowman, Sidney, Montana.
Western Fiction—Traditional (Pre-1900): Pamela Nowak, Never Let Go: Survival of the Lake Shetek Women, published by Five Star.
Western Fiction—Modern (Post-1900): Jane Kirkpatrick, The Healing of Natalie Curtis, published by Revell.
Western Romance: Shanna Hatfield, Holiday Hope, published by Wholesale Hearts Publishing.
Western Mystery: Craig Johnson, Daughter of the Morning Star, published by Viking Books.
Inspirational Western Fiction: Sally Harper Bates, Rusty’s Remuda, published by Arizona Cowboy Connection.
Western Short Story: Charlotte Hinger, “The Book Mama,” published in the Librarians of the West anthology by Five Star.
Western Nonfiction: James Bailey Blackshear and Glen Sample Ely, Confederates and Comancheros: Skullduggery and Double-Dealing in the Texas-New Mexico Borderlands, published by the University of Oklahoma Press.
Western Biography & Memoir: Chris Enss, The Lady and the Mountain Man: Isabella Bird, Rocky Mountain Jim, and their Unlikely Friendship, published by TwoDot Books.
Western Maverick: John Hafnor, Lakota Cowboy, published by Speaking Volumes.
Young Readers—Western Fiction: Nancy Oswald, Bats, Bandits & Buggies, published by Burro Books.
Young Readers—Western Fiction/Illustrated: Emily Crawford Wilson, author, and Jeanne Bowman, illustrator, Charlie Russell and the Gnomes of Bull Head Lodge, published by the South Dakota Historical Society Press.
Young Readers—Western Nonfiction: Nancy Plain and Rocky Gibbons, editors, Why Cows Need Cowboys: And Other Seldom Told Tales from the American West, published by TwoDot Books.
Young Readers—Western Nonfiction/Illustrated: Steph Lehmann, author and illustrator, Montana History for Kids in 50 Objects: With 50 Fun Activities!, published by FarCountry Press.
Western Photographic Essay: Howard Kazanjian and Chris Enss, Happy Trails: A Pictorial Celebration of the Life and Times of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, published by Trafalgar Square Books.
Western Cookbook: Natalie Bright, Keep ’Em Full and Keep ’Em Rollin: The All American Chuck Wagon Cookbook, published by TwoDot Books.
Western Humor—Written: J.v.L. Bell, Murder at Buckskin Joe, published by Reverberant Media.
Cowboy Poetry-Recorded: Marleen Bussma, Deep Tracks, published by Dammeron Valley Publishing.
Cowboy Poetry-Written: Bruce Roseland, Heart of the Prairie, published by Scurfpea Publishing.
