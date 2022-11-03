$1.5 BILLION POWERBALL JACKPOT, $50,000 WINNERS IN KNOXVILLE, NASHVILLE

Back

KNOXVILLE/NASHVILLE – Astounding. Massive. Whopping. Gargantuan. These words and more can be heard across the country to describe the ever-increasing Powerball jackpot, which now stands at $1.5 BILLION for Saturday night’s drawing.

And since there are nine total ways to win playing the popular game, thousands upon thousands of Powerball players in Tennessee continue to win as the jackpot rolls on.

This includes three players—two in Knoxville and one in Nashville—who matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball on Nov. 2, 2022, to win $50,000 each. The tickets were sold at:

–Pilot Travel Center, Strawberry Plains Pike, Knoxville

–Walmart Supercenter, 7420 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville

–Mapco Express, 7600 Hwy. 70 South, Nashville

This Powerball prize is the highest it has been in more than six years. If won, it will be the second largest Powerball jackpot in history. The cash value is $745.9 million.

As always, the Lottery encourages players to have fun while playing responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

No additional information about last night’s winners is known until the prizes are claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.