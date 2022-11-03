Veriday Recognized as a Liferay Partner of the Year Award Winner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriday, Inc. today announced that it has been named a Liferay Partner of the Year at the Liferay Partner Summit. The awards recognize partners who have been exceptional in delivering tailored digital experiences solutions that help organizations achieve continued business success. Veriday, Inc. was awarded the North America Partner of the Year during the Liferay Partner Summit, attended by Veriday CEO Marc Lamoureux, CTO Nick Quach, and Director of Professional Services Sam Hyland in Cabo San Lucas, México, on November 1st and 2nd.
Veriday’s relationship with Liferay spans 15 years and is built on a powerful collaboration between a technology platform and industry experts, delivering a solution that evolves alongside client strategy. The partnership’s proven record of success has been recognized numerous times with Veriday becoming a Platinum Partner in 2015, Worldwide and North America Innovation Partner of the Year in 2018, Social Responsibility Partner of the Year and Partner of the Year, North America in 2019, and Liferay Commerce and DXP Specialized Partner in 2020.
“We are excited to continue our valuable and strategic partnership with Liferay seeing our businesses grow together and more importantly implementing significant and impactful solutions for retail, manufacturing, insurance and banking customers achieving both customer and employee experience transformations.” said Marc Lamoureux, CEO of Veriday Inc.
The recipients were selected among the more than 350 Liferay partners across 68 countries. Award winners were chosen after a thorough assessment of the positive impact they have made not only on the overall business results but also on the effort put into marketing, enablement, and certification to support customers on their digitization journeys with the Liferay platform.
“We are honored to present Veriday with the North America Partner of the Year Award,” said Brian Kim, Chief Sales Officer at Liferay. “They have excelled in supporting companies reach the future they envision through tailored digital experience solutions. In addition, their outstanding ability to create synergy within Liferay's partner ecosystem is an example to all our partners worldwide.”
The Liferay Partner Program enables partners to use the Liferay platform to boost their client's digital experience delivery while focusing on business outcomes. Liferay's technology is a complete platform for tailored solutions with portal, content, and commerce capabilities on an extensible architecture, used by companies worldwide.
About Liferay
Liferay helps organizations meet their unique challenges by creating innovative, customer-centered experiences on our cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP). Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable and secure. Over a thousand organizations in financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare and government use Liferay worldwide. Our goal is to help companies reach their full potential to serve others, and we try to leave a positive mark on the world through our business and technology. Engage with us at www.liferay.com.
About Veriday, Inc.
Veriday means “Honest Day,” reflecting our passion for delivering an honest day’s work with 100% client focus. We specialize in developing strategies, products, and solutions to transform your user experiences and engagement. Our experts will help you implement an end-to-end vision. From strategy, conceptual planning and design to implementation, management and technical support, we are with you every step of the way to ensure your next technology or digital marketing project is an unequivocal success. Learn more about Veriday at www.veriday.com. Get updates on LinkedIn.
