Mext B2B Metaverse announces Smart Aerospace & Defense Day to explore Trends and Innovations in 2022
We organize the livestream to bring together big players in the Smart Aerospace & Defense ecosystem and share on AEROSPACE MARKET &TECHNOLOGY TRENDS IN 2022.
“We are pleased to host the second edition of Smart Aerospace & Defense. It is a great opportunity for the public to learn about the AEROSPACE MARKET &TECHNOLOGY TRENDS IN 2022 »”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mext B2B Metaverse community organizes Smart Aerospace & Defense Day livestream event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Smart Aerospace & Defense ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for Smart Aerospace & Defense.
— Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext,
The A&D industry has a history of early adoption of disruptive technologies to advance both product development and manufacturing processes. There are currently several key technologies that the industry is using to meet new manufacturing challenges. These technologies include additive manufacturing, advanced composite manufacturing methods, implementation of the digital twin, cognitive manufacturing and advanced analytics, robot/worker collaboration, and AI/ML, all of which are permeating many areas of the production process.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in Smart Aerospace & Defense development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive to AEROSPACE MARKET &TECHNOLOGY TRENDS IN 2022.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the transportation and logistics industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext, explains this event’s intention :
“We are pleased to host the second edition of Smart Aerospace & Defense Day Livestream with outstanding experts. This event in the Metaverse is a great opportunity for the public to learn about the AEROSPACE MARKET &TECHNOLOGY TRENDS IN 2022 »
Mext is the metaverse platform to make it easy for B2B companies to enter and take advantage of the metaverse era. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform, powered by AI, to manage company’s ecosystem and offer to its customers and employees immersive and intelligent B2B experiences enabling them to connect, matchmake, network, learn, collaborate, exhibit & showcase products and digital twins, organize events, transact, achieve profitable deals, and learn from interactions.
