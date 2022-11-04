STS Education partners with Esports Performance Academy
New partnership allows for schools to work with one vendor for both Esports facilities and coach/instructor training.
Partnering with EPA allows us to bring a full-service solution to K-12 districts”SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STS Education and Esports Performance Academy announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will allow them to empower educators wishing to bring Esports programs to their schools.
The agreement brings together the K-12 Education technology focus of STS and the Esports/Training focus of EPA.
"Partnering with EPA allows us to bring a full-service solution to K-12 districts", said Taryn Masaros, Esports Manager at STS Education. "Many times, schools build the facility but then do not have a plan for how to use it. EPA allows us to offer that service to our Esports partners."
Customers of STS Education will now be able to come to STS as a one-stop shop for all their Esports needs.
"Building an effective esports program is extremely involved and requires a lot of different components," said Andrew Cooley, CEO of Esports Performance Academy. "From the exploration meeting through the execution phase, we strive to provide a high-quality experience for the students and institutions we collaborate with. We wanted to find a partner that sought to facilitate the same with their spaces and hardware. We found that through our work with STS."
STS Education is a Southern California-based company specializing in integrated learning spaces. It has been catering exclusively to education for over a decade. They offer a high-touch, consultative approach to helping schools execute their technology plans with best-in-class solutions purpose-built for education. By emphasizing the adoption of education technology with professional development and integration of resources, STS EDUCATION helps schools create dynamic learning environments, enhancing learning outcomes and student success.
Esports Performance Academy (EPA) represents an all-star team of coaches, players, students, and partners seeking to foster excellence in esports. EPA does this with a focus on holistic growth and development. They approach each engagement with neuroscience and data by utilizing tournaments, programs, standards-based curriculum, and the world's best high-performance holistic Coaching Certification. This method enhances player cognition and brain health and promotes long-term mental and physical health.
