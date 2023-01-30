STS EDUCATION LAUNCHES MOBILE TOURNAMENT FACILITY TO SHOWCASE THE FUN AND EXCITEMENT OF ACADEMIC ESPORTS
STS EDUCATION has completed our ESports trailer! This unique asset is now available to help showcase the innovation of today's K-12 Academic Esports programs.
STS Education believes in the power of esports and interest-based learning for our students and is committed to providing schools the with tools to help deliver these programs successfully. ”SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To address the growing popularity of ESports in K-12 Education, STS EDUCATION has created a portable tournament facility. This one-of-a-kind mobile gaming center allows the public to experience the fun and excitement of an ESports competition at any related event. Portable and self-contained, this asset lets STS and partners bring the ESports experience anywhere.
— Marc Netka
Developed in conjunction with sponsors, The ESports lab is a custom-designed trailer stuffed with the latest and greatest gaming workstations, a large touch screen flat=panel telestrator for coaching, and all the top-of-the-line peripherals such as deluxe gaming chairs, hi-resolution cameras, ultra-responsive gaming mice, fast-response widescreen monitors, and hi-definition headphones- it's even got screens on the outside integrated, so the crowd can go wild while they watch!
Interested in having the trailer at your event to help fire up excitement for academic esports? STS can help plan, organize, and run your ESports showcase- reach out to us directly!
About STS EDUCATION
STS EDUCATION is a Southern California-based company specializing in integrated learning spaces. It has been catering exclusively to education for over a decade. They offer a high-touch, consultative approach to helping schools execute their technology plans with best-in-class solutions purpose-built for education. By emphasizing the adoption of education technology with professional development and integration of resources, STS EDUCATION helps schools create dynamic learning environments, enhancing learning outcomes and student success.
Fran Irwin
STS EDUCATION
+1 949-636-9718
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
STS EDUCATION ESPORTS TRAILER LAUNCH