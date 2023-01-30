STS EDUCATION LAUNCHES MOBILE TOURNAMENT FACILITY TO SHOWCASE THE FUN AND EXCITEMENT OF ACADEMIC ESPORTS

About

STS EDUCATION is a Southern California-based company specializing in integrated learning spaces. It has been catering exclusively to education for over a decade. They offer a high-touch, consultative approach to helping schools execute their technology plans with best-in-class solutions, purpose-built-for-education. By emphasizing the adoption of education technology with professional development and integration of resources, STS EDUCATION helps schools create dynamic learning environments, enhancing learning outcomes and student success.

dynamic learning environments