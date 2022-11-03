Job Announcement - File Technician

Department: States Attorney’s Office

Rate of Pay: $35,302.02 (annually), paid semi-monthly, 5% increase approved for January 1, 2023

Status and Hours: Full-time, benefit eligible. Monday-Friday, 40 hours per week.

Close Date: November 13, 2021, 11:59 pm

Prospective employees will undergo a thorough background investigation and may include a drug/ alcohol screening. Each applicant’s education, training, and experience will be rated based on the required application materials submitted and the top-scoring candidates will be forwarded for further consideration.

About the States Attorney’s Office

The States Attorney’s Office is responsible for prosecuting all criminal matters, as well as matters relating to Children in Need of Services and Children in Need of Protection and termination of parental rights cases; providing legal service to county departments; representing petitioners in mental health commitments; administration and policy functions of the State's Attorney’s office; and provide direction and training to law enforcement agencies within Grand Forks County.

About the position

Grand Forks County States Attorney’s Office is seeking a FULL-TIME FILE TECHNICIAN to assist the States Attorney’s Office and other professional personnel with filing and retrieving correspondence, digital evidence, and files relating to criminal, juvenile and civil matters.

Typical Duties and Responsibilities:

The following duties are typical for this classification. Applicants may not perform all of the listed duties and/or may be required to perform additional or different duties from those set forth to address business needs and changing business practices.

• File correspondence in appropriate case files by utilizing the case management system and Court case management system to establish which case(s) correspondence may relate to.

• Receive and process discovery requests by duplicating media files, and by searching law enforcement record systems.

• Obtain Judge’s calendar for 1st Appearance and Order to Show Cause Hearings. Retrieve and prepare files for 1st Appearance and Order to Show Cause Hearings by printing necessary reports.

• File case files in appropriate filing system as determined by the status of the case.

• Retrieve case files for attorneys and support staff.

• Retrieve and distribute outgoing inter-department mail and process outgoing U.S. Mail.

• Scan and retrieve files, paperwork, and documents.

• Organize filing system to ensure easy filing and retrieval of files and correspondence.

• Scan, dispose or shred obsolete files in accordance with established destruction schedule and/or legal requirements.

• Handle confidential matters daily relating to all divisions of the States Attorney’s Office.

• Print Criminal Judgments and Orders from daily generated reports.

• Attends work during regularly scheduled hours.

• Perform other duties as assigned or apparent.

MARGINAL FUNCTIONS:

• Act as Notary Public.

• Edit and redact audio/visual evidence as necessary.

• Provide back up support for receptionist, which includes answering the phone, assist the general public and attorneys that come into the office.

Education Requirements

Any combination of education and experience that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Education: High school graduation or equivalent, supplemented by up to two (2) years previous experience in administration support work, prefer experience in automated records environment to include the receipt, processing, storage, and retrieval of records and use of technology; or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience, preferably in a legal setting.

Experience: Utilizing electronic records retention.

To be successful in this position, you would have the knowledge and ability to:

• Perform job responsibilities in a manner consistent with the County’s vision, mission, and values.

• Develop and maintain a thorough working knowledge of all department and County-wide policies, protocols and procedures that apply to the performance of this position.

• Develop respectful and cooperative working relationships with co-workers.

• Inform immediate supervisor of all important matters pertaining to assigned job responsibilities.

• Seek opportunities for further personal growth and development.

• Represent the County in a professional manner to all internal and external contacts when conducting County business.

• Comply with all rules and policies in order to maintain a safe work environment.

• Legal terminology and court procedures.

• Essential office software: Word, Excel, Case Management software, Dropbox, and Outlook preferred.

• Principles and procedure of filing and record keeping.

• County departments and their services to assist the public on where they may go for assistance with their questions and concerns.

• Routine clerical support procedures, including filing and making copies.

• County policies and procedures.

• Exercise judgement, initiative, and capable of maintaining strict confidentiality of highly sensitive/confidential information.

• Operate computer and other office equipment, such as multi-line telephone, scanner, copier/fax and printers.

• Prepare court calendars quickly and accurately.

• Maintain confidentiality regarding matters of a legal nature.

• Communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing.

• Respond to requests from the general public.

• Deal diplomatically with disconnected individuals seeking legal assistance.

• Establish and maintain effective working relationships with government officials, co-workers and general public.

• Handle varying and often busy, stressful times.

Physical Demands and Working Environment

The conditions herein are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

PHYSICAL ABILITIES:

Sit, speaking or hearing, using hands to finger, handle or feel and repetitive motions and requires standing, walking, stooping, kneeling, crouching or crawling, reaching with hands and arms, pushing or pulling and lifting; work has standard vision requirements; vocal communication is required for expressing or exchanging ideas by means of the spoken word levels. This work requires the frequent exertion of up to 10 pounds of force and occasional exertion of up to 25 pounds of force.

WORKING ENVIRONMENT:

Ideal working conditions; not normally exposed to unusual environmental work elements.

HAZARDS:

Accidents improbable outside of minor injuries, such as abrasions, cuts, bruises; little exposure to health hazards. Has some variation in daily assignments or change in work pace and timeliness for end product.