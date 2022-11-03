MDA Advises Farmers with Ties to Global Processing Inc. to File Claims

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is issuing an advisory to farmers who have conducted business with Global Processing Inc. based in Kanawha, IA and operating in Hope, MN. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on October 24, 2022. Anyone who has not received payment for grain or who had grain stored with Global Processing Inc. is encouraged to submit a bond claim with the MDA.

The Hope facility, in accordance with the law, held a $50,000 bond with the MDA to help grain sellers and depositors mitigate any losses. To submit a claim, farmers will need to take the following steps:

Complete a Grain Bond Proof of Claim Form. This can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/grain. Include supporting evidence. This is including but not limited to scale tickets, purchase agreements, purchase receipts, non-sufficient funds checks, contracts, warehouse receipts, assembly sheets, etc. Send in the form and supporting evidence by email to grain@state.mn.us or mail to: Minnesota Department of Agriculture

Fruit, Vegetable & Grain Unit

625 North Robert St.

St Paul, MN 55155

Farmers should submit a claim as soon as possible. The deadline for claims is April 24, 2023.

The MDA will review all submitted claims, associated paperwork, internal documents, and records from inspector visits to determine which claims are valid. In the case of multiple valid claims, a pro-rated share will be calculated and dispersed.

Questions on grain bond claim process can be directed to Christine Mader at 651-201-6620 or Christine.Mader@state.mn.us, or Nick Milanowski at 651-201-6076 or Nicholas.Milanowski@state.mn.us.

###

Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us