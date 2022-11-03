RUKA ANZAI FOR 2022 STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 13
EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Americans who are born here or come from aboard have similar goals - to live the American Dream they hope comes too fruition if they work hard, and become members in good standing in their communities.
Ruka Anzai if elected Assemblywoman plans to repeal the cashless laws and keep real criminals behind bars. Charles Lavine while in office passed the cashless bail laws and had criminal records of those convicted of domestic violence and arson erased. As our next Assemblywoman, Ruka Anzai plan to resort law and order to New York and prevent criminals from getting a free pass.
Charles Lavine voted laws to require sex education in kindergarten; and instruction to 3rd graders on hormones' blockers to prevent puberty in transgender identifying preteens. They have rejected plans to properly ensure parents nights and voices in school curriculums (Bill #A 6616).
Lavine was also instrumental passing the $1 Billion commuter tax - $34.50 Toll for Long Island Drivers entering NYC (Bill #A 2009, Part ZZZ) and he voted for the $92 Billion in tax increases over the last 18 years. Levine also authorized the law to shift $66 Million in higher taxes onto older homeowners to help lower taxes for new construction homeowners. Lavine sponsored legislation that gave all Nassau new constructed homes an 8 year tax abatement at the expense of approximately 1,000 per year to all existing Nassau county homeowners as a favor for his friend, Arnold Drucker.
Ruka Anzai is running for State Assembly District 13 this November 8th. Please support her on November 8 as New Yorker's deserve safe neighborhoods and bright futures.
Gary Kong
