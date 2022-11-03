Eight more housing projects in Hà Nội can be owned by foreigners

VIETNAM, November 3 -

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Department of Construction recently announced foreign organisations and individuals can now own eight more housing projects.

They include the high-rise housing project N03-T3&T4 at the Diplomatic Corps Area in Bắc Từ Liêm District, with the Việt Nam Construction and Engineering Joint Stock Company being the investor; and the low-rise housing project in lot TT6-2 in Tây Tựu urban functional area (Xuân La Construction Investment Joint Stock Company).

Long Biên District has HH4 and HH5 high-rise apartment buildings of the Khai Sơn City project (Khai Son JSC); and a project to build high-rise housing for sale at lot CT7, Phúc Đồng Ward (Long Biên Construction Investment JSC) for foreigners to own.

Foreigners can also purchase houses at land lot CT01 Nam Thăng Long Urban Area (Wonderland Real Estate JSC), and Lot CT02A of this urban area (Sunshine Sky Villa JSC) in Tây Hồ District.

In Hoàng Mai District, foreigners are allowed to own houses at NO-02 and NO-04 apartment buildings of the low-rise housing project and the resettlement and commercial complex in Hoàng Liệt Ward (Linh Đàm Real Estate Investment Co., Ltd.).

Meanwhile, Nam Từ Liêm District has a project at No.55 on K2 Street, Cầu Diễn Ward (Hà Nội Transformer Manufacturing and Electric Material JSC). — VNS