Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,496 in the last 365 days.

Eight more housing projects in Hà Nội can be owned by foreigners

VIETNAM, November 3 -  

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Department of Construction recently announced foreign organisations and individuals can now own eight more housing projects.

They include the high-rise housing project N03-T3&T4 at the Diplomatic Corps Area in Bắc Từ Liêm District, with the Việt Nam Construction and Engineering Joint Stock Company being the investor; and the low-rise housing project in lot TT6-2 in Tây Tựu urban functional area (Xuân La Construction Investment Joint Stock Company).

Long Biên District has HH4 and HH5 high-rise apartment buildings of the Khai Sơn City project (Khai Son JSC); and a project to build high-rise housing for sale at lot CT7, Phúc Đồng Ward (Long Biên Construction Investment JSC) for foreigners to own.

Foreigners can also purchase houses at land lot CT01 Nam Thăng Long Urban Area (Wonderland Real Estate JSC), and Lot CT02A of this urban area (Sunshine Sky Villa JSC) in Tây Hồ District.

In Hoàng Mai District, foreigners are allowed to own houses at NO-02 and NO-04 apartment buildings of the low-rise housing project and the resettlement and commercial complex in Hoàng Liệt Ward (Linh Đàm Real Estate Investment Co., Ltd.).

Meanwhile, Nam Từ Liêm District has a project at No.55 on K2 Street, Cầu Diễn Ward (Hà Nội Transformer Manufacturing and Electric Material JSC). — VNS

You just read:

Eight more housing projects in Hà Nội can be owned by foreigners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.