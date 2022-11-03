FPT Software partners with leading Danish jewelry producer

VIETNAM, November 3 -

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's leading IT services provider FPT Software, a member company of FPT Corporation, announced a new alliance with Julie Sandlau, one of the world's leading jewelry producers, to build its first smart jewelry factory in Việt Nam.

The partnership is expected to enhance FPT Software's presence in the Nordic region and incorporate digital technologies into Julie Sandlau's production line, revolutionizing it with Smart factories, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and so on.



The signing ceremony took place on November 1 in Hà Nội within the framework of the Vietnam-Denmark Business Summit Forum 2022, organised by the Embassy of Denmark in Việt Nam, the Vietnamese Government Office and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Denmark.

Through this alliance, FPT Software becomes Julie Sandlau’s strategic partner, provides the company with an exclusive roadmap to build their first Smart factory and transforms the traditional jewelry manufacturing process with digital technologies like Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and more. The new manufacturing plant is set to be completed by the end of 2023 in Hòa Lac Hi-tech Park, Việt Nam's first and largest hi-tech industrial zone.

The newly established partnership also transforms Julie Sandlau's operations and work processes, from human resources and operational management to accounting and so on. FPT Software's automation and robotic processing solutions help ease the usual back-office procedures, reduce workload and workforce, thereby promoting and accompanying Julie Sandlau towards sustainable development. The strategic step also allows Julie Sandlau to expand its operations to a strategic market like Việt Nam and target potential customers here.

To nurture and develop human resources, FPT Software will transfer expertise and provide comprehensive training to Julie Sandlau's employees in Việt Nam, with a deep dive into Artificial Intelligence applications. This practice will turn Julie Sandlau into the world's first jewelry manufacturer to involve emerging technology in its production process, supporting its goal of becoming a digital transformation hero in premium accessories production by 2025. — VNS