Rule Breaker Snacks® Chosen For NewChip's Global Accelerator Program

Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly treats.

All Rule Breaker Snacks are free from the Top 11 Allergens: NO Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Sesame, Coconut, Mustard, Fish, Shellfish, Wheat/Gluten. All Rule Breaker Snacks are certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and Kosher certified by KOF-K.