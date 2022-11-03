Rule Breaker Snacks® Chosen For NewChip's Global Accelerator Program
Better-For-You, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Allergen-Free, Rule-Breaking Snack Brand Among Top Applicants Selected For Newchip’s Exclusive Accelerator
“Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of early-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Accelerator program,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. Food companies like Rule Breaker Snacks can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Rule Breaker Snacks and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip.”
Launched in 2015, Rule Breaker Snacks is on a mission to change the way people snack, one brownie at a time. A certified woman-owned company, Rule Breaker Snacks offers better-for-you treats that break all the rules. Rule Breaker Snacks are delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, and wheat. Deliciously soft-baked, Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are available in singles, Juniors and Bite formats.
The first bean-based brownies and blondies known today as Rule Breaker Snacks were created right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a certified health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. After becoming a favorite with family and friends they found success with independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available online, in snack boxes and meal kits, through food delivery apps and in over 3,000 retail locations nationwide, including major chains such as ShopRite, HyVee and Giant, as well as online at Amazon, SnackMagic, and RuleBreakerSnacks.com. Coming off an appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2021, the brand has seen skyrocketing growth and increased distribution.
“With NewChip’s partnership, we are looking forward to raising additional funding to fuel our current high-speed growth,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “I’m confident that NewChip will help take Rule Breaker Snacks to the next level!”
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish who wanted to create better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 3,000 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.
