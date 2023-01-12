Rule Breaker Snacks Now Available In Kings Food Markets

Rule Breaker Snacks is a better-for-you brand built for the mainstream consumer. The company is on a mission make it easier and more enjoyable to eat better for us and the planet.

The original bean-based brownies and blondies known today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats.