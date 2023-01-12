Rule Breaker Snacks Now Available In Kings Food Markets
Rule Breaker Snacks is a better-for-you brand built for the mainstream consumer. The company is on a mission make it easier and more enjoyable to eat better for us and the planet.
The original bean-based brownies and blondies known today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats.
Innovative Vegan, Allergy-Friendly, Gluten-Free Brand Continues Growth, Expands Retail Footprint
Rule Breaker Snacks is a better-for-you brand built for the mainstream consumer. The company is on a mission make it easier and more enjoyable to eat better for us and the planet. A certified woman-owned company, Rule Breaker Snacks offers better-for-you brownies, cookies and bites that break all the rules. Rule Breaker Snacks are delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, certified gluten-free and kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top 11 allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, and wheat. Soft-baked and chewy, Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are 3 times lower in added sugar than competitors for the same serving size. Rule Breaker Snacks are available in singles, Juniors and Bite formats.
The first bean-based brownies and blondies known today as Rule Breaker Snacks were created right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a certified health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. After becoming a favorite with family and friends, they found success with independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available online, in snack boxes and meal kits, through food delivery apps and in over 2,000 retail locations nationwide.
“We’re thrilled that Rule Breaker Snacks are now available in Kings Food Markets”, says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “It’s great to grow our presence in the northeast so that we can continue serving the vegan, gluten-free and food allergy communities while introducing our snacks to an even broader audience.”
For more information about Rule Breaker Snacks, visit rulebreakersnacks.com. To stay up to date on company news and information follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube and Instagram.
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, chickpea-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish who wanted to create better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 2,000 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
###
Peggy Kochenbach
Rule Breaker Snacks
+1 617-396-7350
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok