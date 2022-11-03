Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,289 in the last 365 days.

LinkedIn User Group Launch: Harrington Quality Management Software (HQMS)

Linkedin HGI

Harrington Group International (HGI) announced today their launch of LinkedIn User Group for Harrington Quality Management Software (HQMS).

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrington Group International (HGI) announced today their launch of LinkedIn User Group for Harrington Quality Management Software (HQMS).
Since 1991, HGI has been developing an ultra-efficient HQMS software system, to develop long term relationships with companies and their users. This private group is for current and former HQMS Users to share information regarding HQMS.

“There is a tremendous Harrington software community. At the ASQ Quality 4.0 Conference, someone come up to me and introduced themselves as a HQMS customer for 15 years, and stated they love the company, love the software, and love the employees. What could be better than that?”, explained John M. Cachat, HGI Business Development Executive.

HGI looks forward to continuing its support of the user community and promoting on-going discussions, such as, “What is Quality 4.0?”.

HGI’s proven success with its clients, from the shop floor to the executive offices, have made Harrington Group International’s HQMS one of the most widely used software programs for over 100,000+ users since 1991.

Visit our website at www.hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000 to schedule a FREE DEMO today!

James Harrington
Harrington Group International
+1 407-382-7005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

LinkedIn User Group Launch: Harrington Quality Management Software (HQMS)

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.