LinkedIn User Group Launch: Harrington Quality Management Software (HQMS)
Harrington Group International (HGI) announced today their launch of LinkedIn User Group for Harrington Quality Management Software (HQMS).ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrington Group International (HGI) announced today their launch of LinkedIn User Group for Harrington Quality Management Software (HQMS).
Since 1991, HGI has been developing an ultra-efficient HQMS software system, to develop long term relationships with companies and their users. This private group is for current and former HQMS Users to share information regarding HQMS.
“There is a tremendous Harrington software community. At the ASQ Quality 4.0 Conference, someone come up to me and introduced themselves as a HQMS customer for 15 years, and stated they love the company, love the software, and love the employees. What could be better than that?”, explained John M. Cachat, HGI Business Development Executive.
HGI looks forward to continuing its support of the user community and promoting on-going discussions, such as, “What is Quality 4.0?”.
HGI’s proven success with its clients, from the shop floor to the executive offices, have made Harrington Group International’s HQMS one of the most widely used software programs for over 100,000+ users since 1991.
Visit our website at www.hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000 to schedule a FREE DEMO today!
