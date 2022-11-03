spriteCloud launches CPro, a cybersecurity daughter company
spriteCloud combines Calliope.pro and spriteCloud Cybersecurity to create CPro, a new daughter company focused on cybersecurity consulting services.AMSTERDAM, NOORD HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- spriteCloud B.V., an Amsterdam-based quality assurance testing and consultancy provider, launches its daughter company CPro, focusing on cybersecurity consulting services.
For several years spriteCloud B.V. was operating two separate businesses, Calliope.pro and spriteCloud Cybersecurity.
Calliope.pro, released in 2015, was a SaaS product designed to help development teams and product managers quickly pull together all their work activities and test results data into one single source of truth. By supporting most of the popular test results formats, Calliope.pro could help development teams better interpret their test data and collaborate on resolving bugs.
Launched in 2019, spriteCloud Cybersecurity offered clients vulnerability scanning and pentesting alongside spriteCloud’s QA and automation testing services. Over the years, spriteCloud’s cybersecurity arm built an impressive list of clients and expanded its services to include more types of penetration tests and security code reviews.
spriteCloud started to see a need for development teams to gain insights into their data and use it to help secure themselves digitally. Calliope.pro was providing more value for cybersecurity teams by helping them interpret vulnerability scans and penetrations results and prioritize remediation activities. And the global shortages in cybersecurity staffing and service providers started to improve the growth of spriteCloud Cybersecurity.
In October 2022, the decision was made to combine the two businesses into one and focus on cybersecurity. CPro’s goal is to make cybersecurity accessible to organisations that don’t have the resources to hire full-time Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and Certified Ethical Hackers (CEHs).
By utilizing the Calliope.pro dashboard that still exists behind the scenes, CPro will continue to help organisations visualize cybersecurity data and prioritize remediation efforts. This remediation can be carried out independently or by working with a CPro CISO to help turn this data into action.
As of the launch of the brand, CPro provides two services.
- Penetration Testing delivers diagnostical data on vulnerabilities and exploits, allowing teams to identify and prioritize threats. It can also provide ongoing monitoring of vulnerabilities as the security landscape evolves.
- CISO as a Service consulting provides clients with security leadership to help with strategic and tactical roadmaps, architecture, policy, development of security procedures and risk management, threat modelling and risk assessment processes.
About spriteCloud B.V.
spriteCloud B.V. is a software testing and cybersecurity company headquartered in Amsterdam. Founded in 2009, the company specialises in providing quality assurance testing services, including functional testing, test automation, performance & load testing, test management and consultancy services. Its daughter company, CPro, provides vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, and CISO consultancy services. For more information, visit www.spritecloud.com and cpro.nl.
