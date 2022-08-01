spriteCloud closes Amsterdam office in preparation for move
spriteCloud closes its Hoofddorppleinbuurt office in preparation for a move into a new space to support its growth strategy in the Dutch market.AMSTERDAM, NOORD HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- spriteCloud B.V., an Amsterdam-based quality assurance testing and cybersecurity services provider, is announcing the closure of its office at Generaal Vetterstraat 72b as renovation commences on a new location in Amsterdam.
spriteCloud’s current office was chosen as a temporary solution in May 2020, during the COVID pandemic. This smaller office allowed the company to be more resilient in uncertain times when the government placed restrictions on office attendance. The space functioned as a work area and meeting point for a limited number of employees, but as it was only intended as a temporary arrangement, it no longer fits with spriteCloud’s vision for the future.
In line with spriteCloud’s growth strategy and goal to become a leader in the Dutch quality assurance and software testing market in The Netherlands, the decision was taken to move the office to a new location that suits a larger team of consultants working in a hybrid setup.
spriteCloud’s growth strategy relies on building a community of software testers, focusing on training and development, and leading with innovation. This new office location will provide a space more conducive to this strategy with room to host events while also better reflecting spriteCloud’s company culture.
The new office is located in the WestBeat building (Rijnlandlaan 199) near Amsterdam’s Lelylaan station. The building is a newly built construction designed to be sustainable and mixed-use and has already received acclaim for its design. From August 1st, spriteCloud’s staff will work remotely or from their client's offices. The move to the new office is expected to take place mid-October after the renovation phase is completed.
Once the new location has been completely renovated, and spriteCloud has moved in, we will make the design of the new office public. In the meantime, spriteCloud remains reachable through its usual communication channels, by phone at +31 (0) 20 615 9155 and email at info@spritecloud.com.
About spriteCloud B.V.
spriteCloud B.V. is a software testing and cybersecurity company headquartered in Amsterdam. Founded in 2009, the company specialises in providing quality assurance testing consulting, including services such as functional testing, test automation, performance and load testing, vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, as well as test management. For more information, visit www.spritecloud.com. You can also follow spriteCloud via LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Flipboard.
