2028 To See Exponential Growth for Osmometers Market | Xcellent Insights

Growing awareness about Osmometers and industrialization are some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Osmometers Market Size to Reach USD 50.75 Million in 2028.Short Summary: Rapid developments in osmometers and a rising number of clinical laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to drive global market growth between 2022 and 2028.

Market Size: USD 45.05 Million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of 1.72%, Market Trends: Growing demand for automated osmometers across various healthcare centers.

The global osmometers market size is expected to reach USD 50.75 million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 1.72% during the forecast period. Key factors such as high prevalence of electrolyte disorders, rising investments in R&D activities, and increasing demand for modern, well-equipped clinical laboratories are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period.

Osmometer is an analytical instrument that is widely used in the research and medical field for measuring the concentration of particles dissolved in various solutions, colloids, fluids, and compounds. Freezing point osmometer, vapor osmometer, and membrane osmometer are some of the most commonly used osmometers. These devices are rapidly gaining traction across healthcare centers and home care settings due to increasing prevalence of hypernatremia, hypercalcemia, hypermagnesemia, hyperchloremia, and hyperkalemia across a larger population and availability of user-friendly and easy osmometers, assisting in timely diagnosis.

Factors such as rising geriatric population, improving healthcare and research infrastructure, and growing demand for single-sample osmometers in laboratories, diagnostic centers, and hospitals are expected to drive global market revenue growth going ahead.

However, stringent regulatory procedures, rising number of product recalls for many companies, lack of well-trained experts to handle advanced products, and insufficient funding for deploying advanced equipment are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Freezing Point Osmometer Segment To Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

The freezing point osmometer segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high demand for freezing point osmometers in pharmaceutical research, quality control laboratories, and clinical chemistry laboratories, rapid advancements in osmometers, and rising investments for developing more enhanced products.

Chemical and Bio Research Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The chemical and bioresearch segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2022 and 2028 improving healthcare and research infrastructure, rising spending capacity, increasing investments for introducing quality therapeutics, and rising efforts for accurate patient results.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to presence of well-established healthcare facilities and research centers, rapid advancements in osmometers, and increasing penetration of automated healthcare devices in hospitals and clinical laboratories. In addition, presence of leading key players, high spending capacity, and increasing investments in research are other factors expected to drive North America market growth between 2022 and 2028.

Osmometers Market Recent Developments:

• In August 2019, Advanced Instruments announced the launch of OsmoTech Pro multi-sample micro-osmometer that perfectly fits in today’s bioprocessing workflows due to its user-friendliness, intuitive touch screen and factory-calibrated readiness.

• In June 2020, ELITech Group announced the launch of FreezePoint, a freezing point osmometer that can be used for measuring total osmolality of aqueous solutions in research and medical field.

Osmometers Market By Company:

• Advanced Instruments

• Arkray

• ELITech Group

• Precision Systems

• Gonotec

• Knauer

• Loser Messtechnik

• Shanghai Medical University Instrument

• Tianjin Tianhe

The global osmometers market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Osmometers Market Segment by Type:

• Freezing Point Osmometer

• Vapor Osmometer

• Others

Osmometers Market Segment by Application:

• Medical

• Chemical and Bio Research

• Others

Osmometers Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

• Estimates 2022 to 2028 osmometers market current market trends and development trends

• Historical and current market scenario

• Recent industry trends and developments

• In-depth analysis of the global osmometers market

• Industry drivers, restraining factors, challenges, and growth opportunities

• Competitive landscape and strategies by key companies

• In-depth information about upstream raw materials, downstream consumers, and industry chain analysis of the global osmometers market

