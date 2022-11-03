David Rewcastle, Darien, CT Publishes New Interview in Market Watch
In a recent article published in Market Watch, David Rewcastle of Darien, CT explains the benefits of using cash flow projections.DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Rewcastle of Darien, CT is an Equity and Fixed Income Analyst with a background in Finance, Economics, and Middle East Studies. In a recent article published in Market Watch, David Rewcastle explains the benefits of using cash flow projections.
David Rewcastle has been a security analyst in numerous industry sectors, originally with a concentration in Energy and Utilities for nearly two decades; receiving numerous accolades for stock picking returns and earnings estimate accuracy.
David Rewcastle won the Wall Street Journal’s “Best On The Street” award for portfolio performance in the Oilfield Services Sector, has been awarded the top-ranked stock picker for the Gas Utility Sector by Starmine/Forbes Magazine, and Starmine/Financial Times rated David as the #3 analyst/stockpicker in the US Gas Utility sector.
The cash flow projection is a description of how much money is expected to be coming into and out of your company. This will include calculating your income, as well as all your expenses. This will give you a clear picture of how much cash your business will have over a certain period.
"Businesses can use cash flow forecasts to plan for corrective actions such as fine-tuning payment collection strategies and liquidating assets or reaching out to lenders." David Rewcastle stated. "Forecasts are able to help you predict the surplus and reduce the negative impact of cash shortages."
David Rewcastle is currently a Senior Analyst at E3 Research Associates, an Independent Third Party Research and Analytics Company. He provides consulting research and analysis for publicly listed and privately owned companies. He is also an Instructor of Economics at the University of New Haven. He has been a Professor at the New York University School of Professional studies; teaching courses in finance, and valuation.
"A cash flow projection is a way to see how much cash is or isn’t flowing into your business. This can help you identify months and categories in which expenses are higher than expected. This information can be used to identify potential problems before they become serious." David Rewcastle stated on Market Watch.
David Rewcastle has a Master’s Degree in Near East Studies and Business Administration from New York University’s Institute of Near East Studies and the Stern School of Business where he majored in finance.
Over the past five years, David Rewcastle has added the BioTech Sector to his area of analysis and discussions and moderated panels at industry conferences.
To learn more about David Rewcastle, Darien, CT, visit his official website. https://davidrewcastle.com
Publications: https://davidrewcastle.net
