The leading publicist of shipping, supply chain and logistics technologies.

Jim Waters COO at CHARLIE PESTI

CHARLIE PESTI appointed Jim Waters as the COO of its global operations.

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHARLIE PESTI, the leading publicist of shipping, supply chain, and logistics technologies, appointed Jim Waters as the COO of its global operations.

Mr. Waters is a highly respected and experienced sales and marketing executive who most recently served as Head of Global Marketing for Tive, a leading SaaS visibility provider for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers. While at Tive, Jim grew the company from 18 employees to over 200 and helped the company achieve a 700+% growth in ARR. Prior to Tive, Jim founded and sold two companies - including Foresight Information which was sold to US Info Search in 2018. Other notable exits include the sale of StreamServe to OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX) and Fast Search & Transfer to Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) for $1.2B.

“I am thrilled to join this dynamic team of seasoned technology and logistics executives in a much wider industry capacity. We are truly committed to creating and delivering immediate brand activation for our clients,” Waters explained. “CHARLIE PESTI’s offerings enable logistics service providers (LSPs) and technology providers to make their mark and reach extremely targeted audiences with meaningful results.”

PESTI’s services include building brand recognition, media engagement, customer acquisition and retention, content marketing, SEO and events. The company, based in Fort Washington, PA, has remote employees across the Globe to ensure 24x7/365 coverage for its clients that include Tive, BoxC, C3 Solutions, Turvo, CargoX and project44.

“Jim comes from the logistics technology industry and shares our passion and focus on helping businesses move this industry into the future. We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber, with logistics and technology prowess, step up to lead the charge forward as our new COO,” stated Charlie Pesti, CEO of CHARLIE PESTI.


About Charlie Pesti

CHARLIE PESTI is the world’s best publicist of Shipping, Supply Chain, and Logistics Technologies. Focused on the supply chain and logistics sectors, we pride ourselves on being the only premier, full-service PR and Marketing agency in the space. We are a global team of passionate and specialized professionals helping clients with Brand Recognition, Media and Public Relations, Content Marketing, Social Media, Web Traffic, and Lead Generation.

