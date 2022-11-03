Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,228 in the last 365 days.

Excelsior University Provides Local High Schools with Snacks for Students

Excelsior delivers snacks for students to local high school

Excelsior delivers snacks for students to local high school

Excelsior University Logo

Excelsior University Logo

Excelsior University is partnering with high schools for the 2022–23 school year to collect snacks for students to help combat food insecurity.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with local high schools in the Capital Region to provide them with food and beverages for students in need,” said Daniel Pascoe Aguilar, founding director of Center for Social Justice and chief diversity officer of Excelsior University. “Such a simple act can go a long way in ensuring the health and education of the youth in our area. It also shows the students and their community that Excelsior believes in them and their future.”

Food insecurity can impact the health and well-being of students as well as their academic performance. Excelsior staff are donating items such as granola bars, breakfast bars, fruit snacks, bottled water, and other snacks, and distributing them to schools for teachers to hand out in their classrooms as needed.

“Staff at Excelsior have donated generously as we start this initiative,” said Zachary Patterson, chair of the community engagement group at Excelsior. “We are proud to support students of all ages and have had a wonderful response from the schools and teachers.”

Excelsior University is an accredited, not-for-profit online institution focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. Excelsior contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education and is ranked by Newsweek as a Top 10 Online College.

Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are — academically and geographically — removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity.

Erin Coufal
+1 518-608-8498
email us here
Excelsior University
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Excelsior University Provides Local High Schools with Snacks for Students

Distribution channels: Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.