Excelsior University Provides Local High Schools with Snacks for Students
Excelsior University is partnering with high schools for the 2022–23 school year to collect snacks for students to help combat food insecurity.ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with local high schools in the Capital Region to provide them with food and beverages for students in need,” said Daniel Pascoe Aguilar, founding director of Center for Social Justice and chief diversity officer of Excelsior University. “Such a simple act can go a long way in ensuring the health and education of the youth in our area. It also shows the students and their community that Excelsior believes in them and their future.”
Food insecurity can impact the health and well-being of students as well as their academic performance. Excelsior staff are donating items such as granola bars, breakfast bars, fruit snacks, bottled water, and other snacks, and distributing them to schools for teachers to hand out in their classrooms as needed.
“Staff at Excelsior have donated generously as we start this initiative,” said Zachary Patterson, chair of the community engagement group at Excelsior. “We are proud to support students of all ages and have had a wonderful response from the schools and teachers.”
Excelsior University is an accredited, not-for-profit online institution focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. Excelsior contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education and is ranked by Newsweek as a Top 10 Online College.
Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are — academically and geographically — removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity.
