Epos Now Capital Launches in the United States
The financing scheme will provide businesses with up to $1 million in funding to grow and scale their retail or hospitality business.
Epos Now Capital is designed to help these businesses weather the storm and come out the other side stronger than ever.”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading cloud-based software provider supporting over 55,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries, this week announced the launch of Epos Now Capital in the United States. Powered by the embedded finance provider, YouLend, the scheme will provide American business owners with quick and easy access to the working capital they need to grow their businesses.
Epos Now Capital is designed to meet the needs of small businesses often underserved by traditional lenders. By providing financing that mirrors their cash flow, companies can avoid taking on debt they may not be able to afford.
"We're currently experiencing a cost-of-living crisis in the United States, with many independent businesses at risk of closing their doors for good," said Epos Now's Head of Financial Services, Jacob Olins. "Epos Now Capital is designed to help these businesses weather the storm and come out the other side stronger than ever. From opening a new location to hiring new staff, to replacing outdated equipment, businesses will have the flexibility to invest in their future quickly and easily."
"We're thrilled to work with Epos Now to provide financing to their American customers," said YouLend Co-CEO Mikkel Velin. "YouLend's mission is to help businesses grow and thrive, and we believe that Epos Now Capital will do just that."
Epos Now customers in the United States can apply for financing on the company's website. A quotation is typically provided within minutes, and funds can be transferred within 24 hours.
About Epos Now
Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium-sized businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 55,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create exceptional customer experiences.
With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff and customer management, and supporting businesses' transition to meet a new type of merchant with robust eCommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.
About YouLend
YouLend is the preferred embedded financing platform for many of the world’s leading providers in e-commerce, payments, and tech. YouLend’s software platform and APIs enable enterprise platforms to extend their value proposition by offering flexible financing products in their desired branding to their merchant base, without necessarily putting capital at risk.
YouLend operates across Europe, the UK, and the United States, and has helped finance over 40,000 merchants to date. To find out more, visit www.youlend.com.
