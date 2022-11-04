CEPTES and Salesforce are driving success from anywhere for business in India
CEPTES Software, is now partnering with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to bring companies and their customers closer together.
With this reselling cloud partnership, we believe we can reach out to a broad scope of businesses. We're thrilled with this and are looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES Software, a Bangalore-based Salesforce ecosystem organization, is now partnering with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to bring companies and their customers closer together. As an official Salesforce Reseller, CEPTES will be the one-stop-shop for customers who are investing in the digital transformation of their business with Salesforce. As the number one CRM platform, Salesforce provides the 360 view on the customer that is essential to drive success from anywhere in an all digital world.
Now CEPTES will help organizations to grow successful businesses by providing them with the right guidance, expertise and innovative cloud solutions that help them solve their business challenges.
This reselling partnership will accelerate productivity and enable reps to sell smarter and faster.
While in conversation with the CEO of CEPTES Software, Mr Priya Ranjan Panigrahy said,”We've been in this business for the past 12+ years, witnessed so many digital transformations, product add-ons, and services launched by Salesforce. We’ve also launched a solution known as SMB booster to help SMBs.
We’re happy that now apart from providing the Salesforce standard products and services, we can help businesses to accelerate their journey to become a digital-first enterprise.”
"We received the 2022 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the ISV - Innovation category, showcasing our leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem."
Our whole team at CEPTES Software is working very hard to take things to the next level. We always try to serve our customers in different ways that ultimately help them to achieve their goals.
Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About CEPTES Software
CEPTES is a leading cloud service provider that offers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. In its 12+ years of inspirational journey, they have enabled 1000+ companies across industries in transforming multiple key business verticals. Widely considered a leader in building future-ready products & offering managed services, CEPTES has 9+ vastly popular applications including DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro, DocuPrime, RealE360, and 200 OK.
To know more, please visit: www.ceptes.com
