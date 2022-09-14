CEPTES Announces Ankur Desai as Vice President for PDO
CEPTES Software, a leading Salesforce development company, announces its new executive hire for its renowned PDO division.
SANTA BARBARA, CA, US, September 14, 2022 -- CEPTES Software announced Ankur Desai as its new Vice President for the PDO division.
CEPTES's PDO division is helping enterprises with their SaaS-based requirements globally. With a team of certified Salesforce PDO experts, CEPTES assists organizations in thriving on the AppExchange.
In a short period, CEPTES has been recognized as a leading PDO partner and successfully delivered to 15 clients in the past 1 year. It has served clients (ISVs) across the industry sectors and developed solutions for many business problems.
As part of the PDO (Product Development Outsourcer) Service offering, CEPTES is providing Advisory and Consulting services, AppExchange Product Development, and Post listing (Go-Live) services.
More About Ankur Desai
Ankur has over 22 years of functional and leadership expertise in the IT industry; most recently, he joined CEPTES as VP of PDO. In his last Role, Ankur served as Strategic Program Leader for Hybrid Cloud Services for UKI Market in IBM, a renowned technology company.
Ankur has IT services and products experience across industries and holds specialities in Complex Programs and Product Portfolio Management, IT Managed Services, Account Delivery, CxO Relationship, Contract Management, IT services Delivery, IT Strategy & Governance, IT Services and Cloud Transformation, Product Management and Digital Transformation, Telecom Mobile Data Platforms, IT security and compliance, Vendor & Partner Relationship, IT Budgeting, People Management.
Comment on the news
“Ankur is the right leader for the PDO division,” said PriyaRanjan Panigrahy, CEO of CEPTES Software. “Ankur's extensive experience, knowledge and skills will help the PDO division and help us to expand our services to more and more enterprises globally.”
"I'm very excited to join CEPTES SOFTWARE as Vice President," said Ankur Desai. Adding to it, Ankur said- “I have a flair for finding optimum collaborative solutions and the ability to implement them qualitatively. Inducing innovative solutions in various environments to attain a larger goal is something I count on.”
“Developing and launching commercial apps on AppExchange is a complex project to manage various aspects of the application life cycle like Business Model/Value proposition, Architecture & UX design, Development, QA, Release management and Security Review, AppExchange Listing, Package Review & Optimization, Product and Marketing support etc.
This is where PDO partners like CEPTES can help with their expertise to minimize the efforts and cost and achieve a faster time to market.”
About CEPTES
CEPTES Software is a leading cloud service provider that offers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. In its 12+ years of inspirational journey, they have enabled 1000+ companies across industries to transform multiple key business verticals.
Widely considered a leader in building future-ready products & offering managed services, CEPTES has 7+ vastly popular applications, including DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro, DocuPrime, RealE360, and 200 OK.
