EFESO Consulting awarded Gold medal by EcoVadis for its performance and action on Sustainability and CSR
Our people and many of our clients share our ambition to redefine performance including sustainability dimensions. We all need to take our part to protect our future.”PARIS, FRANCE, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EFESO Consulting has been awarded a Gold medal from EcoVadis for its performance as a responsible and sustainable business starting with its French office. This certification confirms the group’s commitment to sustainability as one of its strategic pillars. This rating positions the firm in the top 5% of all companies evaluated.
— Bruno Machiels, Co-CEO EFESO Consulting.
EcoVadis is the world’s largest provider of business sustainability ratings which evaluates how well a company has integrated the principles of Sustainability/CSR into their business and management system. Their methodology is based on international sustainability standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 200+ spend categories and 175+ countries. The sustainability scorecard illustrates performance across 21 indicators in four themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.
This EcoVadis certification recognizes EFESO’s ambition to co-create an industrial future that is more sustainable. It echoes our Sustainability & CSR commitment focusing on 12 priorities: 6 targeting our impact with and through our clients, and 6 covering our internal operations. Our Sustainability & CSR policy is accessible on our website . At EFESO we believe that sustainability and CSR can help create better top and bottom-line growth, better control over the value chain, a better environment for people, and a better future – with fewer carbon emissions – for the planet.
“Over the years, sustainability has become a key topic for us and is becoming part of everything we do. Our people and many of our clients share our ambition to redefine performance including sustainability dimensions. We all need to take our part to protect our future.” Bruno Machiels, Co-CEO EFESO Consulting.
“We believe that industrial operations can make a difference as it is where you can really have a positive effect on making the world a better place. Our future depends on people who work in innovative, globalized, attractive and fully sustainable Industrial Operations. Together with our ecosystem we aim at contributing to a better and more sustainable world. This EcoVadis gold certification proves EFESO is well aligned with this ambition.” Luca Lecchi, Co-CEO EFESO Consulting.
“We are delighted to have been certified Gold medal by one of the leading CSR rating firm. It’s a fantastic recognition of the every day work we do side by side with our people and client to have a true and positive impact on environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.” Roberto Maroncelli, General Manager EFESO Consulting France.
About EFESO Consulting
EFESO Consulting is a global consulting group specialized in operations strategy and performance improvement. We work side-by-side with our clients to accelerate their transformation towards future-proof operations. Each year, we deliver over 1,000 projects for clients across our 35 offices around the world, helping them achieve outstanding business outcomes, and sustainable change. Together with our clients, we aim at contributing to a better and more sustainable world.
At EFESO Consulting we work at all levels of the organization, from boardroom to shopfloor, to build momentum and ownership within customer companies. We support them in designing their operations strategy, its execution, passing through improving and enhancing their day-to-day business performance and operations to drive end-to-end value chain performance.
We deliver faster, tangible and more sustainable results while concurrently building our clients capabilities that bring competitive advantage. Over the last 40 years we have continuously developed and evolved out methodologies and practices to best support our clients.
Sabrina Laborde
EFESO Consulting
sabrina.laborde@efeso.com