Children’s Cancer Cause Presents Leonard M. Rosen Memorial Research Award to NCI’s Malcolm Smith, MD

Leonard M. Rosen

The annual Rosen Award recognizes the importance and unique challenges associated with the care and treatment of children with cancer.

Malcolm has been responsible for building the national architecture of programs for childhood cancer research at NCI over the past 25 years, and he always puts the needs of children with cancer first.” — Susan L. Weiner, PhD

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of his lifetime commitment to advancing research in childhood cancer, Children’s Cancer Cause will present the 2022 Leonard M. Rosen Memorial Research Award to Dr. Malcolm Smith, Associate Branch Chief for Pediatric Oncology at the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP), at a reception in New York City this evening.

The Rosen Award, now in its seventh year, honors an individual who has made outstanding contributions in the fight against childhood cancer, the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States. Malcom Smith’s work has furthered scientific understanding of the unique biology of pediatric cancers and the challenges associated with the care and treatment of the 16,000 children diagnosed with cancer each year in the U.S.

“Malcolm has been responsible for building the national architecture of programs for childhood cancer research at NCI over the past 25 years, and he’s done it with crystal clear thought leadership and analysis,” said Children’s Cancer Cause founder Susan L. Weiner, PhD. “Malcolm has been my mentor and guide since 1997, teaching me invaluable lessons about childhood cancer drug development and critical challenges to progress in research. Early on, he recognized that advocates deserved a better understanding about childhood cancer research, and he advised us as we launched our first decade of programs and workshops. Malcolm always puts the needs of children with cancer first.”

Dr. Smith has been a member of CTEP since 1990, where he has focused on developing NCI’s preclinical and clinical research programs for children with cancer. He serves as the key liaison to the Children’s Oncology Group, the Pediatric Early Phase Clinical Trials Network (PEP-CTN), the Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium, and the NCI Pediatric Preclinical in Vivo Testing (PIVOT) Program.

Dr. Smith’s achievements have been recognized by five Public Health Service Commendation Medals and by the NIH Director’s Award. He has authored over 200 original publications and 27 book and monograph chapters on childhood cancer and clinical trials.

The annual Rosen Award pays tribute to late Children’s Cancer Cause chairman and founding board member Leonard Rosen and his many years of service to the cause of pediatric cancer. Leonard’s son Adam L. Rosen serves as current chair of the Children’s Cancer Cause board of directors.

# # #

Children’s Cancer Cause (formerly named the Children’s Cause for Cancer Advocacy) is the leading national policy and advocacy organization, working at the federal level to ensure that children have access to less toxic and more effective cancer therapies; to expand resources for research and specialized care; and to address the unique needs and challenges of childhood cancer survivors and their families.