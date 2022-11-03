Simplotel to feature on Doordarshan’s Startup Champions 2.0 talk show on Nov 5 & 6

Simplotel Founder & CEO Tarun Goyal (left) interviewed by Paritosh Sharma

The Bengaluru-based hotel technology company won the Startup India 2021 award for best startup in the travel sector (hospitality) in January 2022.

I'd like to thank the GoI, Paritosh Sharma & the Doordarshan team for giving us the recognition & platform to share our journey. We also owe it to the success of our customers & our entire team.” — Tarun Goyal

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplotel, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology provider for hotels, today announced that it will be featured on Doordarshan (DD) as part of the Startup Champions 2.0 programme. The episode will telecast on November 5 at 9 pm on DD News & at 10 pm on DD India. It will also be televised on November 6 at 12 pm on DD National.The Indian public service broadcaster founded by the Government of India (GoI) and owned by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting ran the first episode of Startup Champions 2.0 in August this year. The talk show, only the second year in running, will narrate the success stories & experiences of startups that won the National Startup Award (NSA) 2021 earlier this year.Simplotel was awarded the best startup in the travel sector (hospitality) for 2021 by Startup India, an initiative of GoI. It won the award for its hotel e-commerce technology, a website and booking engine solution, that has proven to grow direct bookings for over 2,000 hotels across 21 countries. There were 2,177 applications across 15 sectors & 49 sub-sectors. The Bengaluru-based SaaS company was one of the three winners out of 67 contestants in the travel & hospitality space.Tarun Goyal, Simplotel’s Founder & CEO, said, “I would like to thank the GoI, its Startup India initiative and the entire team at Doordarshan Kendra for giving us the recognition & platform to share our startup journey. I would like to thank Paritosh Sharma for compering this path-breaking show. This gratitude is ultimately owed to the success of our customers and our entire team at Simplotel.”Simplotel’s hotel ecommerce solutions offer independent hotels with technology that has so far been available only to large aggregators. Its solutions provide independent hotels with technology that tracks the visitor’s journey on the website and personalises the web experience for the visitor — the system will also automatically nudge visitors who abandon the booking process, to return to the website to complete the transaction.About Simplotel:Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers four products and one service: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder , Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk , Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 21 countries.To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or contact us at hello@simplotel.com.Tarun Goyal+91 80 4812 4881hello@simplotel.com

Startup Champions 2.0: Know about Simplotel, the National Award Winning Startup!