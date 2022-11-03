Edalex - Unleash the power of skills data, digital assets, and personal credentials Edalex - Learning gets personal - Unleash the power of your skills data, digital assets and personal credentials Edalex selected for the HolonIQ 2022 ANZ EdTech 50

Edalex selected for the HolonIQ 2022 ANZ EdTech 50 - third year in a row Edalex recognised as one of the most promising EdTech startups in the region.

I’m so proud that the hard work of every member of our team has been acknowledged with our inclusion in the 2022 ANZ EdTech 50. Well done team - this one is for you!” — Dan McFadyen, Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the EdTech company that unleashes the power of skills data, digital assets, and personal credentials, are thrilled to be included in HolonIQ's 2022 Australia & New Zealand EdTech 50 - for the third year in a row! The 2022 Australia & New Zealand EdTech 50 is an annual list of the most promising EdTech startups from Australia and New Zealand, selected from more than 750 candidates.

HolonIQ is an industry leading market intelligence platform that provides data and analysis of developments in the global education market, providing updates and commentary on companies, countries and industries and how their innovation activities form patterns and trends in the market.

"We are beyond pleased to be recognised for the third year running as one of the most promising EdTech startups in the region by HolonIQ," said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. "We feel that this continuing recognition is reflective of the large strides made by our team in placing the learner at the centre, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and introducing enhanced features and services that more directly meet their needs as the skills ecosystem continues to evolve," he continued.

"All companies on the HolonIQ are seen as leading education innovation, so making the list three years in a row is a testament to the work that the Edalex team are doing and the impact they're having," said David Linke, Managing Director of EduGrowth.

The last 12 months have been busy for Edalex, including:

- Selected for multiple OSN Skill Collaboratives late last year, exploring rich skill descriptors (RSDs) and skills framework alignment. Edalex worked in collaboration with multiple local and international partners to provide a foundational demonstration of the emergent skills ecosystem.

- Selected to receive funding for an Edalex Credentialate Alliance project early 2022, as part of the Global Victoria EdTech Innovation Alliance (GVEIA) program. Edalex’s international collaborative research project explored the impact of Credentialate on learners’ confidence to express their workplace skills and the ability for employers to use the evidence presented as a signal to hire. The research generated impressive findings and is due to be released shortly.

Announced an exciting new partnership with Education Design Lab (the Lab) in April 2022. Their collaboration focuses on synergies between the Lab’s 21st Century Skills Micro-credentials, Edalex’s Credentialate platform, and expertise from both organisations in mapping and surfacing personalised skills evidence from the curriculum.

- Launched openRSD in May 2022 - offering an open access platform to create, store and share rich skill descriptors (RSDs) and RSD collections. RSDs bring equity to the learner and the skills ecosystem and provide an even playing field for skills recognition. openRSD uses Edalex’s open source technology stack to create locally- and globally-relevant libraries of RSDs, open to contributors and consumers globally.

- This was quickly followed with the launch of a series of Skills Meet-Up events. Co-hosted with The Bean Centre (founded by Emeritus Professor Martin Bean CBE), Skills Meet-Ups bring together stakeholders from state and national government, educators, employers and peak industry bodies, working in small groups to progress the skills ecosystem. A whitepaper detailing the outcome of these meetings is due for release soon.

- Finally, just last month Edalex launched a redesign of Credentialate’s Personal Evidence Record, with a crisper, cleaner design, enhanced evidence capabilities - such as direct links to external skill definitions such as rich skills descriptors (RSDs); the ability to embed links to artefacts (documents, videos, etc.) within the evidence record and more.

Powered by data and insights from HolonIQ's Impact Intelligence Platform, together with qualitative assessments by their Intelligence Unit and local market experts in each region, organisations are evaluated and scored based on an eligibility and assessment criteria that covers five dimensions - Market; Product; Team; Capital and Momentum.

“Time flies when you’re doing interesting work, with engaging and talented partners and delivering more for learners and clients,” McFadyen reflected. “Receiving this recognition from HolonIQ yet again, gives us the opportunity to reflect on all that we’ve accomplished in such a short period of time,” he said. “I’m so proud that the hard work of every member of our team has been acknowledged with our inclusion in the 2022 ANZ EdTech 50, and I look forward to what the next year brings as the skills ecosystem builds further momentum,” he concluded. “Well done team - this one's for you!”

Learn more at https://www.edalex.com